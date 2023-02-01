The Cowgirl Channel Set To Launch On DISH Network and SLING TV

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Media Group announces today the official launch of The Cowgirl Channel, a new television network dedicated to women in western sports and the modern-day cowgirl. The Cowgirl Channel will officially launch in HD on Dish Network Channel 269 and on SLING in February of 2023. The new network will be offered as part of Dish Network's "America's Top 120 Package" to further the satellite company's dedication to providing programming and services to rural America and those that love the rural lifestyle.

Official of The Cowgirl Channel (PRNewswire)

The Cowgirl Channel is a new television network dedicated to women in western sports and the modern-day cowgirl.

The Cowgirl Channel will primarily feature content around western sports for women, including barrel racing, breakaway roping, and women's ranch rodeo. The new network will also feature programming around western fashion, western home design, and more. The initial television line-up will include the following series: Women's Western Sports Roundup, Rodeo Queens, RanchHer, FarmHer, Grit & Grace, and more. The Cowgirl Channel will showcase the WPRA (Women's Professional Rodeo Association), Cowgirl Hall of Fame, Art of the Cowgirl, and Cowgirl Gathering, along with work with many western associations to produce programming around special events such as Reining, Cutting, National High School Rodeo Association, the American Paint Horse Association, and more.

"Women of all ages participating in western sports and embracing the western lifestyle is experiencing explosive growth," said Patrick Gottsch, Founder and President of Rural Media Group. "The popularity of this content on The Cowboy Channel is undeniable, and with so much original content and women's events now being produced not only in the United States but all over the world, the launch of The Cowgirl Channel to go with The Cowboy Channel just makes sense. I am so excited about the initial feedback we are receiving from individuals and organizations who have worked so hard to develop opportunities for women and their love of horses over the years."

The Cowgirl Channel will serve as the sister network to The Cowboy Channel, the official network of ProRodeo, and in addition to programming designed around the interests of cowgirls, will also provide Rural Media Group the opportunity to program more professional rodeo and western sporting events. Together, The Cowboy Channel and The Cowgirl Channel will be the foundation for Rural Media Group's effort to revolutionize western sports and invest in the future of the western lifestyle.

Headquarters for The Cowgirl Channel will be in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Rural Media Group is expanding its existing footprint, which includes The Cowboy Channel studios in the old auction barn, and is building out a devoted television studio for The Cowgirl Channel in the front entrance of the parent company's office along the bricks of Exchange. Now, when visitors and viewers are in the Fort Worth Stockyards, they will have the opportunity to watch a live recording of a show for The Cowgirl Channel in one building and then see another show being recorded for The Cowboy Channel just down the street.

Live streaming + on demand for The Cowgirl Channel will be available by subscribing to Cowboy Channel+. Subscribers will now have access to live television network feeds for both The Cowboy Channel and The Cowgirl Channel, along with access to all on-demand content for both networks as part of one $9.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly subscription. The Cowgirl Channel will also be available through the SLING app on all supported devices.

More information about The Cowgirl Channel will continue to be released in the coming weeks. To stay up to date on future programming updates, news, and information, please sign up for The Cowgirl Channel newsletter at www.thecowgirlchannel.com.

About the Cowgirl Channel:

The Cowgirl Channel is a 24-hour television network featuring content centered around women in western sports and the modern-day cowgirl. The network primarily broadcasts programming around barrel racing and breakaway roping, plus western fashion, western home design, and the everyday cowgirl lifestyle. The programming lineup also features many live western sporting events from around the country. The Cowgirl Channel is owned by the parent company, Rural Media Group, Inc. and is the sister network to The Cowboy Channel. The Cowgirl Channel is soon to be available in 5 million homes on Dish Network Channel 269 and SLING TV. The Cowgirl Channel live streaming + on demand will be available on Cowboy Channel+, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick and Apple TV. Headquarters and new studios for The Cowgirl Channel are located in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of Rural Media Group's effort to revolutionize western sports and the western way of life. For more information, please visit www.thecowgirlchannel.com

Facebook: @officialcowgirlchannel

Instagram: @officialcowgirchannel

Twitter: @cowgirlchannel

TikTok: @cowgirlchannel

About Rural Media Group, Inc. (RMG):

Rural Media Group, Inc. is the world's leading provider of multimedia content dedicated to the rural and western lifestyle. With a mission of reconnecting "city with country," RMG is the parent company of RFD-TV (52 million homes), RURAL RADIO on SiriusXM Radio Channel 147 (33 million units), The Cowboy Channel (42 million homes), and now The Cowgirl Channel (5 million homes). Corporate headquarters are in Omaha, Nebraska; broadcast operations are in Nashville, Tennessee, for RFD-TV and RURAL RADIO Channel 147 on SiriusXM Radio, and in the Fort Worth (Texas) Stockyards for The Cowboy Channel and The Cowgirl Channel. Live streaming and on-demand services are available on Cowboy Channel+ and RFD-TV NOW.

On-air talent for The Cowgirl ChannelHosts from left to right: Fanchon Stinger, Katy Lucas, Amy Wilson, Janie Johnson (PRNewswire)

Hailey Kinsel riding barrel horse, Sister, in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.Photo Credit: Steve Wrubel (PRNewswire)

Hailey Frederiksen. Miss Rodeo America 2022. Photo credit: Tom Donoghue (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rural Media Group