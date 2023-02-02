GIFTED Healthcare Adds Depth to Repertoire of Service Lines, Hires Scott Mevers as VP of Interim Leadership

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIFTED Healthcare has announced the launch of its Interim Leadership service line to support clients and advance career opportunities for healthcare professionals. Scott Mevers joins the GIFTED Leadership Team as VP, Interim Leadership. Mevers spent the last 17 years making an impact in the healthcare sector as a recruiter and supervisor of Interim Leadership and Permanent Placement at B.E. Smith and Merritt Hawkins.

Scott Mevers, VP of Interim Leadership, GIFTED Healthcare (PRNewswire)

GIFTED continues to expand its offering of workforce solutions and is ready to make a quick impact in Interim Leadership

"I am proud to join GIFTED and looking forward to advancing its portfolio of healthcare service lines by helping facilities across the country navigate leadership transitions," said Mevers. "Interim Leadership helps drive quality outcomes, retention, and bridges the gap between departments."

"In response to peak demand, GIFTED enters the space of Interim Leadership prepared to revolutionize the way we serve our clients and healthcare professionals in this sector," said Dennis Ducham, GIFTED CEO. "This new offering will allow us to better serve their needs and expand our reach in the market."

Interim Leadership is essential to the healthcare system. With its new Interim Leadership service, GIFTED continues to expand its offering of workforce solutions and is ready to make a quick impact for its healthcare partners and healthcare professionals.

"We are excited for Mevers to join our team and build out our Interim Leadership team from the ground up," said Ducham. "We're confident that it will drive significant growth for the company."

About GIFTED Healthcare

Headquartered in New Orleans since 2006, GIFTED Healthcare is a nurse-founded company that provides creative workforce solutions for healthcare partners and outstanding career opportunities for clinicians. Its range of service lines includes Travel, Local, Per Diem, LTAC, Government, and School-Based contracts. Most importantly, GIFTED provides exceptional service and support for clinicians and partners so that they can succeed while providing excellent care for patients. In 2021, GIFTED was named a "Best Place to Work in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare.

Contact:

Mary Petikas, GIFTED Marketing Director

mpetikas@giftedhealthcare.com

GIFTED Healthcare (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GIFTED Healthcare