Sustana's GHG Emissions Reduction Goal Approved by The Science Based Targets Initiative

Sustana commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions 42% by 2030 and to measure and reduce its Scope 3 emissions

DE PERE, Wis., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sustana announced its near-term science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the global body enabling businesses to set emissions reduction targets in line with climate science. Sustana committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2021 base year and pledged to measure and reduce its Scope 3 (value chain) emissions. This target is in line with limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5°C.

The company seeks to confront the climate emergency through these near-term science-based emissions goals to secure the future of business, the planet, and society. Sustana recognizes that global temperatures are already up 1.1°C and corporate climate action is necessary.

"Sustainability has always been at the root of Sustana's identity, and this commitment furthers our mission to mitigate climate change and be good stewards of the environment," said Fabian de Armas, Chief Executive Officer for Sustana. "Through partnerships with our customers and others in the industry, we are thrilled to do our part to transition to a net-zero economy."

The positive impact of Sustana's processes and products on mitigating climate change speaks for itself. These science-based targets for Scopes 1 and 2 build on Sustana's successes and help to kickstart Sustana's net-zero journey.

"As an environmental leader in North America, Sustana has already taken bold steps to mitigate climate change," said Jeffrey Crawford, Vice President of Sustainability for Sustana. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Science Based Target initiative to set our long-term and net-zero targets, which will include Scope 3 emissions, and report our progress towards meeting our newly established goals."

With this announcement, Sustana continues to solidify itself as an environmental leader. Sustana will begin reporting on emissions and progress against these targets annually in 2023.

To learn more about corporate responsibility at Sustana and read updates on its progress against these new targets, please visit www.sustanagroup.com.

About Sustana:

Sustana brings sustainable recycled fiber and paper products full circle by delivering industry-leading quality built on a deep commitment to continuous improvement and environmental stewardship. Through a comprehensive portfolio of brands – Sustana Fiber and Rolland Paper – Sustana proudly provides innovative and sustainable recycled fiber and paper solutions for customers throughout North America. Learn more about how our products and manufacturing practices support the circular economy at sustanagroup.com

About SBTi:

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.

