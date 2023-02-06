CHICAGO AUTO SHOW WELCOMES NEW AND RETURNING SPONSORS

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors continue to show their support of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show with annual renewals from partners including Cars.com, Powering Chicago, and Wintrust. Joining the show for the first time include Autel, ComEd, NASCAR, and Travel Texas.

It's an opportunity for these brands to engage with their core audience while highlighting new products and services.

"We are thrilled to have Cars.com and Powering Chicago as premier partners of the show once again, and welcome our newest premier sponsor, Autel, as they engage with the Chicago Drives Electric EV track," said Jim OBrill, marketing and sponsorship director of the Chicago Auto Show. "All enjoy category exclusivity, custom branding packages, social media integration, media opportunities and more to help positively position these brands in front of consumers. It's an opportunity for these brands to engage with their core audience while highlighting new products and services."

Based in Chicago, Cars.com increased their longtime partnership to become a 2023 premier partner. They continue as the official map sponsor to help show-goers find their perfect match when car shopping. They will also have a branding presence with banners throughout the show and within the new Chicago Drives Electric Track as an official track sponsor. Cars.com will highlight their Best of Vehicles for 2023 awards onsite and online.

Powering Chicago returns for 2023 as a premier partner with an all-new EV Learning Center. Powering Chicago, the labor-management partnership between International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County. Throughout the show, the learning center will host consumer workshops and stations where attendees can meet with experts. The area will also feature their mobile field trip truck, a 73' semi-truck and trailer outfitted with current and emerging electrical technology, including an EV charger.

New for 2023, Autel joins the show as a premier partner and official charging company of Chicago Drives Electric. Autel provides charging solutions for both residential, commercial, and fleet businesses. They will provide chargers for all the EVs running on the indoor test track along with an interactive exhibit where consumers can learn more about charging technology.

Also new for 2023, ComEd joins as an official sponsor and as the presenting sponsor of the Chicago Drives Electric indoor EV test track. To help customers make informed decisions as they navigate the emergent EV industry, ComEd offers a variety of resources and information including an online toolkit. A team will be present onsite throughout the show.

Wintrust also returns as an official sponsor and presenting partner of the Supercar Gallery, an area at the show featuring rare, exotic and ultra-high-performance sports cars. As in past years, Wintrust will host a contest on their website and via Chicago Auto Show social channels to give attendees the chance to go behind the glass and see vehicles like Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren and more up close with VIP access.

Joining the show from the south, Travel Texas invites attendees to explore the state's more than 79,000 miles of roads on a virtual road trip. In this choose-your-own-Texas experience, guests will pick from four road trip itineraries to drive behind the wheel of a stationary vehicle. Attendees will be immersed in stunning imagery and road trip planning inspiration, along with opportunities to grab giveaways and enter to win their very own Texas vacation.

For more information on Chicago Auto Show sponsorships, contact the Marketing and Sponsorships Director, Jim OBrill at jobrill@drivechicago.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

