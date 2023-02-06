Mobileum Brings Home Juniper Telco Innovation Awards for Fourth Year in a Row

Future Digital Awards for Best Steering of Roaming and Most Innovative Anti-SMS Fraud Protection

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been named a Platinum winner in two categories for the Juniper Future Digital Awards, Best Steering of Roaming Solution and Most Innovative Anti-SMS Fraud Solution. These awards recognize the most innovative and disruptive solutions operating across the telco, security, and network operator markets. This is the fourth year in a row that Juniper has recognized Mobileum solutions for its outstanding contributions to the telecommunications industry.

Best Steering of Roaming Solution

Since 2020, Mobileum has consistently been awarded top honors for its Roaming solutions. This year Mobileum holds the leading position for its Mobileum SoR solution. With a footprint of over 350+ Steering of Roaming active users, it optimizes roaming margins by guiding roaming traffic to an operator's preferred networks based on analytics-driven insight into technology, price, quality of service, mutual traffic deals, and wholesale costs.

Key benefits of using Mobileum SoR include the ability for operators to:

Increase profitability by meeting wholesale roaming commitments more accurately and consistently and negotiating better wholesale agreements.

Assure customer experience , maximize revenue, and guarantee the right mix of services based on device type and subscriber services.

Adapt to technology changes with seamless steering control across all technologies, including LTE, VoLTE, IoT, Private Networks, and 5G.

Customize roaming policies for different customer segments and device capabilities.

Have a competitive advantage with mobile service continuity across customer segments, devices, and all mobile core generations and technologies.

Most Innovative Anti-SMS Fraud Protection Solution

Mobileum took Platinum this year for its SMS Firewall solution, advancing from last year's gold nomination. Mobileum's SMS Firewall offers real-time protection to operators' current and future messaging services, keeping their subscribers' personal preferences and privacy policies intact. Relying on an AI/ML based approach, it discovers unknown threat patterns automatically for improved threat protection, faster response times, and easier threat management. It detects and stops A2P grey route traffic, SMS spamming and smishing, SMS bypass, SIM Boxes, SMS spam, and Flubot, guarding customers against malicious attacks and enhancing the end-user experience. In addition, it increases operational efficiencies by segregating billable traffic from fraudulent traffic and reduces operating costs through complete automation from threat detection to prevention.

"Mobileum is extremely proud to be recognized by Juniper for this honor for four consecutive years. Our goal is, and has always been, to ensure that our CSP customers always have the latest tools available to provide their subscribers the security and ubiquitous high-quality coverage they expect," stated Bernardo Lucas, Mobileum Chief Marketing Officer.

To learn more about Mobileum's roaming and network security solutions, stop by Mobileum's stand (Hall 2J50) at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27 - March 2, 2023.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

