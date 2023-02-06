NAL Research Launches Modern New Website

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAL Research®, a highly specialized manufacturer of military-grade, global SATCOM & Assured-PNT solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new re-designed website, www.NALRESEARCH.com. The new NAL Research website promotes a modern layout that is more user friendly, intuitive, and easier to navigate for our customers. The site conveys the modern branding of NAL Research while remaining deeply rooted as a leader in the industry, offering its quality, evolutionary technology to the defense, research, and commercial sectors, both international and domestic.

NAL Research delivers a modern new website to get your next innovative, military-grade, global SATCOM & A-PNT solutions.

Most of the changes on the website appear on the new "Shop Products" page. On this page there are 15 new Iridium Connected® products. Visitors can now easily search for a device that best fits their needs by using the "Sort" feature, which is based on the product Capability, Product Type, or Market. The Product Comparison Chart provides analysis information to minimize the guess work before making a purchase. Meanwhile, authorized personnel interested in Assured-Position, Navigation, and Timing (Assured-PNT) may now request access to view "restricted products" not previously seen on the NAL Research website.

The most notable feature of the new redesigned website is that products can now be purchased directly from the website! Customers may still request a quote or contact us for more information regarding future purchases. The newly designed site may also be leveraged as a one-stop-shop for access to the customer airtime management portal as well as to NAL Vue (the custom backend visualization platform offered to customers by NAL Research).

In addition, the website includes a responsive timeline highlighting 25 years of major achievements, technological developments, and strategic business efforts that have shaped NAL Research into a global leader in enterprise tracking equipment for military, government, and industry needs.

For more information on the new NAL Research website, its products and/or services, please contact akakar@nalresearch.com or visit www.NALRESEARCH.com.

About NAL Research®

NAL Research® leads the industry in delivering innovative, military–grade, global SATCOM & Assured–PNT solutions that are trusted by government and enterprise customers around the world. NAL Research has pioneered multiple miniature Iridium SATCOM capabilities for IoT and streaming solutions, with 100's–of–thousands of devices in operation with our customers worldwide. NAL Research's global communication products, coupled with its layered GPS Independent Navigation technology, make it the ideal partner for the government and industry's toughest challenges. For more information, visit www.NALRESEARCH.com.

