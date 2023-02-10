Eagle Eye Power Solutions Acquires New VP of Sales

DC Power industry leader lands Brian Jurkiewicz to manage the company's accelerated growth and demand.

MEQUON, Wis., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a continued trajectory of rapid growth, Eagle Eye Power Solutions sought a proven sales leader to take on the recently increased demand. An accomplished National Sales Manager for global commercial plumbing leader, Bradley Corporation, Brian Jurkiewicz was an ideal fit, bringing experience in building successful and scalable account structure such as:

"Getting someone like Brian to lead our sales team into the company's next growth stage is paramount."

Restructuring the national sales organization

Managing a network of 30+ sales managers and rep agencies

Significantly exceeding Revenue and Profit targets in 2021 and 2022

"Getting someone like Brian to lead our sales team into the company's next growth stage is paramount. His experience and leadership will greatly enhance our ability to serve our expanding North American customer base more effectively," said Eagle Eye President and CEO, Ryan Sberna.

Jurkiewicz likewise shared his optimism about the company's potential within the niche critical DC power industry.

"Joining Eagle Eye to lead the sales efforts is an incredible opportunity. The company's trajectory is undeniable, and it's already a recognized leader within this expanding industry segment. I look forward to building upon the 'Customer First' fundamentals that brought Eagle Eye this far while providing additional strategic direction and playing a role in propelling us to further success," said Jurkiewicz.

"Bringing on Brian is the next step in our evolution as a leader in this expanding industry, and across adjacent and emerging markets," continued Sberna. "I'm confident he will begin making his impact felt across our entire organization and account network very quickly."

Working out of the company's Milwaukee-based headquarters, Jurkiewicz will immediately take over day-to-day management of the inside and outside sales teams while also developing long-term strategic relationships with rep firms and partners across the U.S. and Canada. He will also serve on Eagle Eye's leadership team, providing strategic planning for the sales division and organization as a whole.

About Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Headquartered in Mequon, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is the global leader in combining Critical Power Education, Solutions and Services. With a team of DC Power specialists to draw upon, Eagle Eye works with Utilities and other Critical Power clients to increase reliability, decrease costs, and meet compliance.

