Acumatica Cloud ERP Enables Seattle-based Luxury Furniture and Flooring Retailer to Increase Revenue by 40%

Acumatica Customer Curran Spotlighted in Summit Keynote, IDC Study for its Successful Digital Transformation and Impressive Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing businesses transforming their organizations through cloud ERP systems was a focus at Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas where customers were featured in main stage presentations, breakout sessions and engagement roundtables. Acumatica dedicated segments of its keynote presentations to stories about several customers overcoming challenges and thriving with the help of its ERP solutions including Curran, a luxury furniture and flooring retailer that has increased revenue by 40% thanks to Acumatica's state-of-the-art cloud ERP software. Acumatica has enabled Curran to transition seamlessly to digital business management processes and improve purchase order accuracy and efficiency.

Leading technology analyst firm IDC spotlighted Curran's impressive digital transformation and revenue increase in its special report about how successfully implementing and applying business management software can help midsized companies thrive in a competitive economic environment.

Doug Johnson, vice president of product management at Acumatica, shared the story of Curran's successful cloud ERP implementation during the Summit Day 2 keynote address last month. He shared how Curran team members used technology to champion the company's growth, and how their feedback has helped innovate and evolve Acumatica's solutions.

Curran is a Seattle-based retailer providing an assortment of outdoor lifestyle and home fashion products to customers worldwide. The company previously relied on QuickBooks and paper-based processes for business management tasks. As technology advanced and digitization progressed, decision-makers at Curran realized the importance of transitioning to a digital-first strategy that would support their global team in managing diverse customers and a high volume of transactions.

Finding legacy systems to be inefficient and ineffective, Curran searched for an automated, cloud-enabled solution that would enhance data visibility, accurately manage inventory and support international currencies. Acumatica's support for multiple base currencies and international sales tax allowed Curran to become a global player in the residential, hospitality and commercial sectors with plenty of room to grow into new market segments.

"We needed a modern, automated solution to help us compete within the ever-changing digital economy," said Jeff Curran, founder of Curran. "After months of evaluating our options, we found that a cloud-based ERP software would provide access to needed data and streamline processes that bogged down our staff. Acumatica was the only system built on a modern platform that supported our needs with open connectivity for our homegrown website."

After implementing Acumatica Cloud ERP Manufacturing Edition, Curran's revenue rose 40%. Curran has also improved purchase order accuracy and eliminated manual data entry.

"Thanks to Acumatica, we can truly maximize the value of data and serve our customers effectively and efficiently," said Curran. "Curran is now a modern, digital-first business that can support and manage substantial growth in revenue, staff and scale."

Manufacturers like Curran understand the importance of becoming digital and data driven. However, many still lack the expertise and tools to build a roadmap and execute digital-first strategies. With Acumatica, Curran seamlessly transitioned to automated business management processes that allow employees to focus their time more strategically on tasks that help improve the business overall.

"Today's business landscape is becoming increasingly digitized and fast-paced," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "To compete, companies like Curran are investing in flexible and agile ERP applications that reduce the time spent on traditionally laborious processes and provide real-time customer data available anywhere, anytime. It's great to see how Curran is using data and intelligence to reach new levels of growth and success."

Learn more about how Acumatica Cloud ERP has given Curran access to vital customer data and transitioned it into a digital-first business.

