B dot Medical to Install Ultra-compact Proton Therapy System at Thammasat University in Thailand

TOKYO and BANGKOK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B dot Medical Inc. and Thammasat University, a leading national university in Thailand, have signed a memorandum of understanding to install the ultra-compact proton therapy system developed by B dot Medical. The agreement encourages installing the advanced cancer treatment system in Thailand, where the population profile is aging at the fastest pace among major ASEAN countries. The agreement provides B dot Medical an opportunity to expand proton therapy further in the global market.

Photo: Associate Prof. Gasinee Witoonchart, Thammasat University (second from right) and Takuji Furukawa, B dot Medical (furthest to right)

The memorandum of understanding was realized through a sales alliance with Olba Healthcare Holdings, Inc., a leading medical device distributor in Japan. Olba Healthcare established a subsidiary in Thailand, THAI OLBA Healthcare Co., Ltd., in 2023 in anticipation of the growing healthcare industry in that region. They will provide strong partnership for the business development of B dot Medical in Thailand and the ASEAN region.

In recent years, countries in Southeast Asia experienced population growth, accompanied by rising GDP and national incomes, leading to calls for more advanced medical care to be made available. In Thailand, in particular, the country's social security system reforms since 2000 have changed its medical environment, and at the same time, economic growth has led to a sharp increase in the number of cancer patients, and the need for advanced cancer treatment, such as proton therapy.

However, the space needed for a conventional large-scale proton therapy system is an issue due to the high population density of Bangkok, as approximately 1/5 of the country's total population is concentrated in that area. Therefore, there is only one facility for proton therapy in Thailand as of 2023. B dot Medical's ultra-compact proton therapy system, one of the smallest in the world, is suitable for placement in such urban areas. This breakthrough prompted Thammasat University to go forward with proton therapy.

Thammasat University will be celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2024. A new hospital ward in the university is planned to mark the milestone, with the therapy project also highlighted. The clinical trial required for the sale of a proton therapy system in Thailand will be led by Thammasat University. The three-party collaboration will allow the partners to work closely together for the success of the project, marking this as the starting point for the advancement of proton therapy in the global market.

Comment from Associate Prof. Gasinee Witoonchart, Rector of Thammasat University:

"Thammasat University has continued creating social innovation in all dimensions for the people and the future. As the economic development of recent years has caused an increase in the number of cancer patients, we are proud to bring this groundbreaking proton therapy system and look forward to providing people with advanced medical treatment."

Comment from Yohei Maeshima, President and CEO of Olba Healthcare:

"We position Thailand as the medical hub in the ASEAN region where the population is aging, and a point of development for our business in the ASEAN countries. Through the introduction of proton therapy, we aim to contribute to the healthy life span of the people and to become the bridge between Thailand and Japan in the medical field."

Comment from Takuji Furukawa, President and CEO of B dot Medical:

"The signing of this MOU is the first step toward global expansion for us, and signifies that B dot Medical's work is being recognized around the world. We look forward to working with Thammasat University on this innovative project to bring the advanced world-class cancer treatment to ASEAN countries, including Thailand."

B dot Medical is a startup company originating from the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS). The company has developed the "ultra-compact proton therapy system" utilizing the advanced technology and experience gained at NIRS. The company is challenging the world with Japanese technological innovation.

Name: B dot Medical Inc.

Address: 5-10-10 Harue-cho, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo 134-0003 JAPAN

Representative: Takuji Furukawa, President and CEO

Founded: March 1, 2017

Business activity:

Developing proton therapy systems Consulting support for particle therapy

B dot Medical's official website: https://bdotmed.co.jp/en/

