Cohen Veterans Network Shares 3rd Annual Lessons in Love from Military Couples

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many military couples face unique challenges associated with their service including deployments, frequent moves, and job training separations. Yet, despite these difficult circumstances many military couples are able to thrive. So, what can all couples learn from military couples when it comes to relationships? This February, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families, is highlighting the strength and resilience of military couples and sharing their universal lessons in love.

"Military life presents a unique set of challenges for couples to navigate," says Cohen Veterans Network President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "But despite ever evolving circumstances many military couples are able to maintain happy and healthy relationships. We are highlighting the time, effort, and commitment military couples put in to making their relationships work with the hope that all couples can learn from their universal lessons in love."

The network is inviting couples to engage with and learn from a number of assets developed for its 3rd annual Lessons in Love from Military Couples campaign, including:

Lessons in Love from Military Couples Infographic - What are some strategies anyone can utilize to strengthen their relationships? CVN clinicians share tips derived from their work with military couples. - What are some strategies anyone can utilize to strengthen their relationships? CVN clinicians share tips derived from their work with military couples.

#MilitaryLessonsInLove Anecdotes - Veterans and military spouse staff members across the network are sharing relationship anecdotes on social media. All are welcome to join in on the conversation by using - Veterans and military spouse staff members across the network are sharing relationship anecdotes on social media. All are welcome to join in on the conversation by using #MilitaryLessonsInLove

Facts About Couples Therapy – When should couples seek therapy? CVN shares When should couples seek therapy? CVN shares 5 facts about couples therapy that may surprise you.

Military Themed Valentines – Show your love some love this February with a playful digital valentine. CVN has created military themed digital valentines available Show your love some love this February with a playful digital valentine. CVN has created military themed digital valentines available here

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has cared for over 50,000 clients. The network provides individual, group, and couples therapy across its 23 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics. To date, CVN has treated over 4,000 couples in couples therapy. Approximately 19% of CVN clients are currently participating in couples therapy. CVN's confidential care is available in-person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

For more on Lessons in Love from Military Couples visit cohenveteransnetwork.org/couples.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN here.

