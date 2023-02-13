Leading Texas Real Estate Team Forms New Company Under Sotheby's International Realty Brand

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that Southern District Properties Group has joined the network and will now operate as Southern District Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in Texas and its 28th office in the state.

In 2022, the team achieved more than US$71 million in sales volume and has consistently been recognized in RealTrends' rankings by volume and by transactions in Texas, achieving a Top 10 sales ranking for the last three years for Washington, Austin, and Fayette Counties. Southern District Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Cari Goeke who brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm.

"I am thrilled to welcome Cari and her powerhouse team to our network," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "Their expertise and industry recognition enables us to effectively target a growing market, which was recently described as 'the Hamptons of Texas.' The area has become popular for second homes, farms, and ranches, exemplifying the growing trend of buyers expanding their searches, and we look forward to supporting Southern District Sotheby's International Realty."

"Sotheby's International Realty is the real deal," said Goeke. "They are leaders in luxury and possess a phenomenal network around the globe, something we have been longing for in a company. Our clients come back to us time and time again because we work with integrity, and they trust that we always have their best interest in mind. Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty allows us to build on our local knowledge and expertise that will further benefit our agents and clients."

The company has two offices, one in Brenham, and another in Bellville, Texas. They also plan to open a third location in College Station. The company will service the South-Central Texas region, consisting of the greater Brazos Valley, Bryan-College Station and popular towns such as Brenham, Bellville, LaGrange, and beyond.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Southern District Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

