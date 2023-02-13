Lincoln Avenue Capital Hosts Resource Day Event for Affordable Housing Residents in Miami

The event helped families and individuals connect with local organizations that provide nutrition assistance, health services and educational programs. Additional photos available upon request.

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a mission-driven affordable housing company, hosted a Family Resource Day event for residents at Santa Clara I & II Apartments, which provide quality, affordable homes for lower-income families in the Miami area.

"At Lincoln Avenue Capital, we believe a quality, affordable home is the building block of a better future."

"Our Family Resource Days are an important opportunity for Lincoln Avenue Capital's residents to discover and access local resources and connect with groups in their community," said LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We are proud to partner with nonprofits and service providers in Miami to help us enrich our residents' lives."

Santa Clara residents met with representatives of local service providers including Catalyst Miami, The Honeycomb House, Jessie Trice Community Health System, Miami-Dade Head Start/Early Head Start, YMCA of Miami, Affirming Youth, LTHYOC, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and the Divine Empowerment Resource Center. These groups provide assistance with health care, nutrition and wellness, early education, emergency services, and other programs and benefits. Residents also enjoyed complimentary meals from a local food truck and engaged in outdoor activities.

"At Lincoln Avenue Capital, we believe a quality, affordable home is the building block of a better future," said Rebecca Schultz, LAC Vice President of Asset Management. "We take pride in supporting the overall health of our residents at Santa Clara I & II Apartments and our other communities across the nation."

LAC regularly hosts Family Resource Days at properties across its nationwide portfolio for residents to engage with service organizations, participate in outdoor activities, and enjoy local food options.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization that serves residents across 22 states, with a portfolio of 117 properties comprising 20,000+ units.

