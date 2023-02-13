Vivienne Tam Selects Vatom As Strategic Partner to Bring the Metaverse to New York Fashion Week

Vivienne Tam Leverages the Vatom Platform For an Exclusive Event Fusing the Virtual and Real Worlds of Fashion

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivienne Tam, a leading international fashion brand, announced the selection of Vatom, as their strategic partner to bring to life an immersive Metaverse experience at New York Fashion Week. The collaboration between Vivienne Tam and Vatom brought both in-person and virtual attendees together for a global event at the cutting edge of technology and fashion.

Known for designs that fuse East and West and harmonize traditional and modern cultures, Vivienne Tam is harnessing the power of Web3 to create a bridge to the future of fashion, uniting the virtual and real world for an exclusive New York Fashion Week runway experience. Through the Vatom-powered event, virtual attendees had the opportunity to explore the red carpet, interact with virtual and in-person guests, become immersed in past Vivienne Tam collections, enjoy the runway show, and partake in the after-party with a DJ set.

"At Vivienne Tam, we see Web3 capabilities as a largely untapped opportunity in the fashion world," said the founder of the eponymous fashion brand. "Vatom is an innovative Web3 platform that empowers our team to not only enhance real-life events but enable virtual audiences to experience the beauty and emotion of fashion and NYFW. We are excited to work with Vatom to bring a powerful new dimension to our runway show."

Vatom was chosen by Vivienne Tam because it was the only solution that provided an integrated easy-to-use wallet, could seamlessly connect live virtual and real event spaces, and unlike other solutions in the market can host thousands of people in the same space at the same time. Attendees of the virtual version of the show only needed a URL to access the event and were able to interact with attendees at the live event in New York.

"Vivienne Tam is a visionary in the fashion world widely recognized for her pioneering digital Web3 strategy," said Eric Pulier, CEO of Vatom. "We look forward to supporting Vivienne Tam and her team as they continue to help introduce Web3 to the fashion world."

The invitation-only, private Vivienne Tam FW23 runway show occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in New York City and on the Vatom platform.

About Vivienne Tam

Vivienne Tam is an acclaimed Fashion Designer and member of the CFDA. Her collections have been displayed in multiple museums worldwide including the Victoria Albert, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Warhol Museum. A bridge between the East and West. Her collections feature Chinese inspirations and she loves to show off what she calls her "Chineseness". This collection is going deeper into the metaverse and playing with many Metaverse themes like new forms of monetization, art, the future, creation and innovation. Vivienne is inspired by the most ancient Chinese writing Oracle Bone Script and how we've gone from drawing pictures to communicate and document our existence to now drawing complete new worlds to cohabit and thrive in.

About Vatom

At Vatom our mission is to enable both companies and individuals to easily engage directly with the emerging Web3. Founded in 2019 by seasoned tech entrepreneur Eric Pulier, Vatom has built the world's first enterprise-ready Web3 engagement solution that enables companies to better connect to their customers, employees, and stakeholders, while streamlining processes and improving profitability. As a result of this effort companies such as Pepsico, P&G, Deloitte, Verizon, State Farm, WPP, and others are all actively using the Vatom platform to build ongoing Web3-based programs. https://www.vatom.com

