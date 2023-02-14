Advarra Announces Appointment of Elisa Cascade as Chief Product Officer

Leadership appointment demonstrates Advarra's commitment to supporting the growth of its technology offerings across the clinical research ecosystem

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions, clinical research technology for sites and sponsors, and research quality and compliance consulting services, announced today that Elisa Cascade has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. This leadership appointment reinforces the company's commitment to technology innovation and investing in integrated technology solutions to transform clinical research for sites, sponsors, and CROs.

Cascade will be responsible for managing the technology product organization and driving product vision and management across site and sponsor/CRO technologies. She will be a member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Advarra's CEO Gadi Saarony.

"We're excited to welcome Elisa to Advarra," said Saarony. "Throughout her career, she has focused on leveraging technology to advance clinical research for all stakeholders. Elisa's extensive industry background and expertise will accelerate the development and deployment of Advarra's groundbreaking technology products that connect the clinical research ecosystem and address key industry challenges, such as the burden on sites and trial participants and the need for improved data and analytics."

Cascade brings more than 30 years of industry experience to Advarra. Most recently she was Chief Product Officer for Science 37. Previously, Cascade held several leadership positions including Executive Vice President and Product Line Executive for eCOA at Clario and Chief Product Officer at DrugDev, now part of IQVIA. Cascade is currently Vice Chair for the Association for Clinical Research Professionals Board of Trustees.

"Advarra's technology solutions are uniquely positioned at the intersection of clinical research sites and sponsors, creating a platform for continued collaboration to improve efficiency in the research process," commented Cascade. "I am delighted to join the team and contribute to progressing the company's product roadmap."

