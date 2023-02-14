The Andersons, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Results; Record Full Year Earnings

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons of $15 million , or $0.44 per diluted share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations of $34 million , or $0.98 per diluted share

EBITDA from continuing operations was $79 million for the quarter, and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $104 million

Trade reported pretax income of $27 million and record adjusted pretax income of $52 million , driven by strong elevation margins and merchandising

Renewables reported pretax income of $19 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $13 million on solid plant performance and good merchandising

"We finished the year with strong fourth quarter results, particularly in our Trade segment. Our merchandising teams and grain assets had outstanding results from improving basis after harvest, sales into destinations experiencing crop deficits, storage income and rising propane values. With another record quarter, our Trade business is positioned to execute well in these favorable markets with continuing strong ag fundamentals," said President and CEO Pat Bowe.

"We enjoyed very good results in renewable fuels on solid renewable feedstock values but didn't experience the outsized ethanol margins that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to supply chain disruptions. The ethanol crush margin outlook is currently challenged but we expect this to improve with seasonal maintenance shutdowns and increased driving demand," added Bowe. "Our Plant Nutrient segment had mixed results with good fall applications and farmer engagement on specialty liquids but more limited early orders of granular fertilizer as buyers are waiting for declining prices to stabilize. With strong farm income, this sets us up well for a higher volume spring planting season although likely at more normalized margins. Our growth project pipeline remains robust, and we expect to close several transactions and continue making growth investments in 2023."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Variance YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Variance Pretax Income from Continuing

Operations $ 31 $ 77 $ (46) $ 195 $ 161 $ 34 Pretax Income from Continuing

Operations Attributable to the

Company1 25 44 (19) 159 129 30 Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)

from Continuing Operations

Attributable to the Company1 50 53 (3) 184 127 57 Trade1 52 27 25 121 83 38 Renewables1 13 27 (14) 72 49 23 Plant Nutrient 2 16 (14) 39 43 (4) Other1 (16) (17) 1 (48) (48) — Net Income from Continuing

Operations Attributable to the

Company 15 33 (18) 119 100 19 Adjusted Net Income from

Continuing Operations Attributable

to the Company1 34 39 (5) 139 98 41 Diluted Earnings Per Share from

Continuing Operations (EPS) 0.44 0.95 (0.51) 3.46 2.94 0.52 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per

Share from Continuing Operations1 0.98 1.14 (0.16) 4.05 2.89 1.16 EBITDA from Continuing

Operations1 79 122 (43) 386 355 31 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing

Operations1 $ 104 $ 130 $ (26) $ 412 $ 353 $ 59

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management

"Strong operating cash flows continued into the fourth quarter, and we have significantly reduced short term borrowings as much of our grain acquired during harvest include extended payments to producers," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We repurchased $5 million in common shares in the quarter. With a strong balance sheet and a long-term debt to EBITDA ratio well below our target of 2.5 times, we are well-positioned to fund good growth projects with appropriate returns."

The company generated $440 million and used $170 million in cash from operating activities for the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and generated $90 million and $84 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Posts Record Fourth Quarter Driven by Grain Assets and Merchandising Performance

Trade recorded pretax income of $27 million and adjusted pretax income of $52 million for the quarter, 50% more than pretax income of $18 million and nearly double adjusted pretax income of $27 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Strong elevation margins in core grain assets and merchandising drove the significant improvement. The quarter over quarter increase reflects rising basis values, storage income, and healthy margins on shipments into grain deficit destinations. Our international merchandising business also continued to perform well in the fourth quarter.

Ag supply chain opportunities are expected to remain very strong in 2023. Continued worldwide demand coupled with supply uncertainty due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and potential weather impacts in global grain production regions, continues to keep commodity prices relatively high and provide ongoing merchandising opportunities.

An adjustment was made for an asset impairment charge of $9 million due to a reorganization of western US grain assets. Earnings were also adjusted for a $16 million charge for insured inventory that was damaged in a late December fire.

Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, which is 71% higher than fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $42 million. Full year adjusted EBITDA increased from $151 million in 2021 to a record $199 million in 2022, primarily as a result of improved elevation margins and outstanding merchandising results.

Renewables Posts Another Good Quarter

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $19 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $13 million in the fourth quarter compared to record pretax income of $59 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $27 million in the same period of the prior year. Ethanol board crush margins for the 2022 fourth quarter were down over $0.90/gallon from the very strong fourth quarter of 2021. Renewable diesel feedstock merchandising results improved with the volume merchandised more than double the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales volumes for ethanol, corn oil, and feed ingredients were up, driven by higher production and additional third-party sales from the merchandising business. Spot ethanol crush margins have declined into 2023 and are expected to seasonally move upward with driving demand. Corn oil demand is expected to remain high and merchandising of low-carbon-intensive renewable feedstocks should remain strong as additional renewable diesel facilities begin operations driving significant growth.

Renewables recorded EBITDA of $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2021 fourth quarter EBITDA of $78 million. For the full year, Renewables recorded EBITDA of $180 million in 2022, an increase of $14 million from 2021.

Plant Nutrient Declines from Record Prior Year on Lower Demand and Falling Prices

Plant Nutrient recorded pretax income of $2 million in the fourth quarter compared to record pretax income of $16 million in the same period of 2021. Falling fertilizer prices have likely shifted some demand from the fourth quarter of 2022 into 2023 as buyers wait for prices to moderate. Strong farmer income and lower prices are expected to drive higher volumes of agricultural fertilizers in the spring season, albeit at more normalized margins.

Plant Nutrient's current quarter EBITDA was $11 million compared to 2021 fourth quarter EBITDA of $24 million. For the full year, Plant Nutrient recorded EBITDA of $73 million in 2022, comparable to the prior year.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. EST, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (international toll) and use elite entry number 7095205. It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/OlgR2D825A0 and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., having been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 4,677,488

$ 3,782,702

$ 17,325,384

$ 12,612,050 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 4,507,465

3,588,688

16,641,220

12,019,353 Gross profit 170,023

194,014

684,164

592,697 Operating, administrative and general expenses 136,471

119,240

466,556

432,073 Interest expense, net 14,087

8,444

56,849

37,292 Other income, net 11,638

10,306

33,823

37,438 Income before income taxes from continuing operations 31,103

76,636

194,582

160,770 Income tax provision from continuing operations 9,933

11,163

39,628

29,228 Net income from continuing operations 21,170

65,473

154,954

131,542 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (6,074)

(3,129)

12,025

4,324 Net income 15,096

62,344

166,979

135,866 Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 6,072

32,702

35,899

31,880 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 9,024

$ 29,642

$ 131,080

$ 103,986















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 0.45

$ 0.98

$ 3.53

$ 2.99 Discontinued operations (0.18)

(0.09)

0.36

0.13

$ 0.27

$ 0.89

$ 3.89

$ 3.12 Diluted earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 0.44

$ 0.95

$ 3.46

$ 2.94 Discontinued operations (0.18)

(0.09)

0.35

0.13

$ 0.26

$ 0.86

$ 3.81

$ 3.07

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,269

$ 216,444 Accounts receivable, net 1,248,878

835,180 Inventories 1,731,725

1,814,538 Commodity derivative assets – current 295,588

410,813 Current assets held-for-sale 2,871

20,885 Other current assets 71,622

74,468 Total current assets 3,465,953

3,372,328 Other assets:





Goodwill 129,342

129,342 Other intangible assets, net 100,907

117,137 Right of use assets, net 61,890

52,146 Other assets held-for-sale —

43,169 Other assets, net 87,175

69,068 Total other assets 379,314

410,862 Property, plant and equipment, net 762,729

786,029 Total assets $ 4,607,996

$ 4,569,219







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 272,575

$ 501,792 Trade and other payables 1,423,633

1,199,324 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 370,524

358,119 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 98,519

128,911 Current maturities of long-term debt 110,155

32,256 Current liabilities held-for-sale —

13,379 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 245,916

230,148 Total current liabilities 2,521,322

2,463,929 Long-term lease liabilities 37,147

31,322 Long-term debt, less current maturities 492,518

600,487 Deferred income taxes 64,080

71,127 Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale —

16,119 Other long-term liabilities 63,160

78,531 Total liabilities 3,178,227

3,261,515 Total equity 1,429,769

1,307,704 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,607,996

$ 4,569,219

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Activities













Net income from continuing operations $ 21,170

$ 65,473

$ 154,954

$ 131,542 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (6,074)

(3,129)

12,025

4,324 Net income 15,096

62,344

166,979

135,866 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization 33,476

36,797

134,742

178,934 Bad debt expense, net 973

2,419

6,001

237 Equity in losses (earnings) of affiliates, net of dividends 74

(2,453)

5,671

(4,842) Loss (gain) on sales of assets, net 1,706

321

(7,148)

(6,184) Stock-based compensation expense 3,495

4,311

11,192

11,038 Deferred federal income tax 810

(10,893)

(20,009)

(104,618) Gain on sale of business from continuing operations —

—

—

(14,619) (Gain) loss on sale of business from discontinued operations —

—

(27,091)

1,491 Asset impairment 11,818

8,947

11,818

8,947 Damaged inventory 17,328

—

17,328

— Other 5,495

141

15,550

10,545 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts and notes receivable (250,537)

(94,100)

(391,403)

(184,002) Inventories (179,995)

(794,938)

56,859

(528,073) Commodity derivatives 170,300

51,553

65,399

(107,188) Other current and non-current assets 8,936

(113,046)

10,936

(116,403) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 601,512

678,480

230,293

667,821 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 440,487

(170,117)

287,117

(51,050) Investing Activities













Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (20,245)

(11,425)

(20,245)

(11,425) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (36,037)

(23,036)

(108,284)

(75,766) Proceeds from sale of assets 497

509

5,307

4,508 Purchase of investments —

(250)

(2,105)

(6,243) Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations —

—

5,171

18,130 Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations —

—

56,302

543,102 Purchases of Rail assets (3,994)

—

(31,458)

(6,039) Proceeds from sale of Rail assets —

445

36,706

19,150 Other 3,958

1,482

5,704

1,831 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (55,821)

(32,275)

(52,902)

487,248 Financing Activities













Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit (382,591)

218,384

(21,273)

(105,895) Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt —

—

350,000

608,250 Payments of short-term debt —

—

(550,000)

(408,250) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

16,200

—

203,000 Payments of long-term debt (7,460)

(45,206)

(30,045)

(530,733) Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner 2,450

—

4,900

4,655 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (9,980)

—

(44,910)

(25) Payments of debt issuance costs (306)

(633)

(8,108)

(2,692) Dividends paid (6,347)

(6,243)

(24,609)

(23,746) Proceeds from exercises of stock options —

6,667

5,024

6,667 Common stock repurchased (5,952)

—

(12,721)

— Other (33)

12,709

(2,988)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (410,219)

201,878

(334,730)

(248,769) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 51

84

(660)

(108) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (25,502)

(430)

(101,175)

187,321 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 140,771

216,874

216,444

29,123 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 115,269

$ 216,444

$ 115,269

$ 216,444

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income from continuing operations $ 21,170

$ 65,473

$ 154,954

$ 131,542 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,072

32,702

35,899

31,880 Net income from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc. 15,098

32,771

119,055

99,662 Adjustments:













Inventory damage 15,993

—

15,993

— Asset impairment 9,000

8,321

9,000

8,321 Impairment on equity method and cost method investments —

—

4,455

2,784 Gain on sale of frac sand assets —

—

(3,762)

— Transaction related stock compensation —

274

—

1,274 Gain on sale of a business —

—

—

(14,619) Income tax impact of adjustments1 (6,248)

(2,148)

(5,308)

561 Total adjusting items, net of tax 18,745

6,447

20,378

(1,679) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 33,843

$ 39,218

$ 139,433

$ 97,983















Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders from continuing operations $ 0.44

$ 0.95

$ 3.46

$ 2.94















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.54

$ 0.19

$ 0.59

$ (0.05) Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons,

Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations $ 0.98

$ 1.14

$ 4.05

$ 2.89



1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment on the equity method investment of $4.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, which had no income tax impact.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Three months ended December 31, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,624,563

$ 797,818

$ 255,107

$ —

$ 4,677,488 Gross profit 113,726

27,239

29,058

—

170,023 Operating, administrative and general expenses 86,725

7,197

25,660

16,889

136,471 Other income (loss), net 10,513

981

313

(169)

11,638 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 27,232

18,582

1,717

(16,428)

31,103 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests —

6,072

—

—

6,072 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 27,232

$ 12,510

$ 1,717

$ (16,428)

$ 25,031 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2 24,993

—

—

—

24,993 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 52,225

$ 12,510

$ 1,717

$ (16,428)

$ 50,024



















Three months ended December 31, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,781,849

$ 766,675

$ 234,178

$ —

$ 3,782,702 Gross profit 87,098

67,676

39,240

—

194,014 Operating, administrative and general expenses 73,891

7,772

22,697

14,880

119,240 Other income (loss), net 9,050

1,152

383

(279)

10,306 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 18,315

59,206

15,929

(16,814)

76,636 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests —

32,702

—

—

32,702 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 18,315

$ 26,504

$ 15,929

$ (16,814)

$ 43,934 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2 8,595

—

—

—

8,595 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 26,910

$ 26,504

$ 15,929

$ (16,814)

$ 52,529



1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Twelve months ended December 31, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 13,047,537

$ 3,178,539

$ 1,099,308

$ —

$ 17,325,384 Gross profit 407,707

126,995

149,462

—

684,164 Operating, administrative and general expenses 282,592

30,730

106,003

47,231

466,556 Other income (loss), net 12,661

20,731

3,001

(2,570)

33,823 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 95,225

108,221

39,162

(48,026)

194,582 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests —

35,899

—

—

35,899 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 95,225

$ 72,322

$ 39,162

$ (48,026)

$ 158,683 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2 25,686

—

—

—

25,686 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 120,911

$ 72,322

$ 39,162

$ (48,026)

$ 184,369



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 9,304,357

$ 2,440,798

$ 866,895

$ —

$ 12,612,050 Gross profit 335,682

116,626

140,389

—

592,697 Operating, administrative and general expenses 259,926

31,019

95,547

45,581

432,073 Other income (loss), net 35,878

3,200

2,128

(3,768)

37,438 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 87,946

81,205

42,615

(50,996)

160,770 Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests —

31,880

—

—

31,880 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 87,946

$ 49,325

$ 42,615

$ (50,996)

$ 128,890 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2 (5,024)

—

—

2,784

(2,240) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 82,922

$ 49,325

$ 42,615

$ (48,212)

$ 126,650



1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Three months ended December 31, 2022

























Net income (loss) $ 27,232

$ 18,582

$ 1,717

$ (26,361)

$ 21,170

$ (6,074)

$ 15,096 Interest expense (income) 10,282

2,441

1,994

(630)

14,087

—

14,087 Tax provision —

—

—

9,933

9,933

3,943

13,876 Depreciation and amortization 9,054

15,443

6,834

2,145

33,476

—

33,476 EBITDA 46,568

36,466

10,545

(14,913)

78,666

(2,131)

76,535 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Asset impairment 9,000

—

—

—

9,000

—

9,000 Inventory damage 15,993

—

—

—

15,993

—

15,993 Total adjusting items 24,993

—

—

—

24,993

—

24,993 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,561

$ 36,466

$ 10,545

$ (14,913)

$ 103,659

$ (2,131)

$ 101,528



























Three months ended December 31, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 18,315

$ 59,206

$ 15,929

$ (27,977)

$ 65,473

$ (3,129)

$ 62,344 Interest expense 3,942

1,850

997

1,655

8,444

69

8,513 Tax provision —

—

—

11,163

11,163

3,759

14,922 Depreciation and amortization 11,018

16,934

6,612

2,233

36,797

—

36,797 EBITDA 33,275

77,990

23,538

(12,926)

121,877

699

122,576 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 274

—

—

—

274

—

274 Asset impairment 8,321

—

—

—

8,321

—

8,321 Total adjusting items 8,595

—

—

—

8,595

—

8,595 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,870

$ 77,990

$ 23,538

$ (12,926)

$ 130,472

$ 699

$ 131,171

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022

























Net income (loss) $ 95,225

$ 108,221

$ 39,162

$ (87,654)

$ 154,954

$ 12,025

$ 166,979 Interest expense (income) 42,551

8,775

7,298

(1,775)

56,849

—

56,849 Tax provision —

—

—

39,628

39,628

13,112

52,740 Depreciation and amortization 35,953

63,458

26,634

8,697

134,742

—

134,742 EBITDA 173,729

180,454

73,094

(41,104)

386,173

25,137

411,310 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Gain on sale of frac sand assets (3,762)

—

—

—

(3,762)

—

(3,762) Asset impairment 9,000

—

—

—

9,000

—

9,000 Impairment on equity method and cost

method investments 4,455

—

—

—

4,455

—

4,455 Inventory damage 15,993

—

—

—

15,993

—

15,993 Total adjusting items 25,686

—

—

—

25,686

—

25,686 Adjusted EBITDA $ 199,415

$ 180,454

$ 73,094

$ (41,104)

$ 411,859

$ 25,137

$ 436,996



























Twelve months ended December 31, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 87,946

$ 81,205

$ 42,615

$ (80,224)

$ 131,542

$ 4,324

$ 135,866 Interest expense 23,688

7,602

4,355

1,647

37,292

8,783

46,075 Tax provision —

—

—

29,228

29,228

3,331

32,559 Depreciation and amortization 44,335

77,542

25,957

9,340

157,174

21,760

178,934 EBITDA 155,969

166,349

72,927

(40,009)

355,236

38,198

393,434 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 1,274

—

—

—

1,274

—

1,274 Asset impairment 8,321

—

—

—

8,321

—

8,321 Impairment on equity method and cost

method investments —

—

—

2,784

2,784

—

2,784 Gain on sale of a business (14,619)

—

—

—

(14,619)

—

(14,619) Total adjusting items (5,024)

—

—

2,784

(2,240)

—

(2,240) Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,945

$ 166,349

$ 72,927

$ (37,225)

$ 352,996

$ 38,198

$ 391,194



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 440,487

$ (170,117)

$ 287,117

$ (51,050) Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (250,537)

(94,100)

(391,403)

(184,002) Inventories (179,995)

(794,938)

56,859

(528,073) Commodity derivatives 170,300

51,553

65,399

(107,188) Other current and non-current assets 8,936

(113,046)

10,936

(116,403) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 601,512

678,480

230,293

667,821 Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 350,216

(272,051)

(27,916)

(267,845) Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:













Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable —

—

—

27,697 Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the Rail leasing sale —

(95,097)

—

— Taxes paid as a result of the Rail leasing sale —

77,537

—

77,537 Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 90,271

$ 84,374

$ 315,033

$ 322,029



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other current and non-current assets, and payables and other current and non-current liabilities; and adjusted by specific items from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

