Converge Reports Record Preliminary Results for FY 2022

New Order Bookings Exceed $1 Billion in Q4-2022

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX:CTS) today announced certain preliminary, unaudited financial performance indicators for the full fiscal year and three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4-2022").

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Converge Technology Solutions Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Fiscal Year 2022 Preliminary Results

Net Revenue in Fiscal 2022 of approximately $2.5 billion compared to $1.5 billion in FY21, representing growth of 67% 1

Gross Profit for the full year of $548.1 million to $553.1 million compared to $345.7 million in FY21; an increase of 59% 1

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $140.6 million to $144.0 million compared to $94.0 million in FY21; an increase of 51% 1

Cash on hand was $159.8 million at the end of 2022, and borrowings under the Company's global revolving credit facility (the "Global Credit Facility") was approximately $420.0 million

Bookings backlog3 increased to approximately $555.7 million at the end of Q4-2022, comprised of $479.4 million in product related backlog and $76.3 million in services related backlog. This represents growth of over $52 million compared to total bookings backlog in Q3 2022 and is indicative of the impact of ongoing supply chain challenges.

"Our team delivered exceptional performance throughout all of fiscal 2022," said Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to see strong demand across every industry sector of the mid-market, with more and more customers trusting Converge as their preferred technology partner, specifically for their analytics, cloud, and cyber needs."

________________________________ 1 Percentage change is estimated at the midpoint of the stated range, where applicable. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This non-IFRS financial measure reported by the Company is defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release. 3 Bookings backlog is calculated as purchase orders received from customers not yet delivered at the end of the fiscal period

Q4-2022 Preliminary Results

Net Revenue of $765.3 million to $777.6 million for the three-month period, compared to $505.0 million in Q4-2021, representing growth of approximately 53% 1 year-over-year. Revenue was impacted primarily by ongoing supply chain challenges as evidenced by the higher backlog at year-end. In addition, and consistent with commentary across the technology sector, the Company's three largest year-end deals were delayed, pushing into the first half of 2023. Combined, these factors represent expected future revenue of more than $90 million .

Gross Profit in Q4-2022 of between $166.2 million and $171.2 million , increasing 46% 1 from Q4-2021. As stated above, the impact on net revenue also impacted gross profit by more than $18 million .

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.8 million to $44.2 million , increasing from $34.7 million in Q4-2021 by 23% 1 . Due to the factors affecting net revenue, adjusted EBITDA was also impacted by more than $10 million . In addition, the Company executed on delayed SG&A reductions in North America in Q4-22 and early 2023, which the Company expects will drive annualized cost savings of over $15 million .

Cash generated from operations was approximately $28.0 million , compared to $17.9 million in Q4-2021, representing an increase of 56%.

Q4-2022 bookings4 were over $1 billion , setting up a strong 2023 with 89% of our customers contracted to buy more than one service and/or solution.

"Despite macro and short-term supply chain headwinds, we have started 2023 strong from both an order and delivery standpoint," added Maine. "At the same time, we invested approximately $8 million in 2022 to build out a dedicated team to accelerate the integrations of the 19 acquisitions we've made over the last two years. With no new acquisitions planned in the first half of 2023, we expect to demonstrate the organic strength of the business."

Business Update Subsequent to Q4-2022

On February 9, 2023 , the Company announced the increase of its Global Credit Facility from $500 million to $600 million under its accordion feature, with no change to its existing credit terms.

Related to partial use of proceeds, the Company has also since signed a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 25% stake in Rednet which it does not already own. It expects to complete the transaction before the end of Q1 and will provide more detail with the complete results on March 15, 2023 .

______________________________ 4 Bookings represents the gross contracted revenue based on actual revenue recognized in the period, plus the change in bookings backlog from the prior quarter

The Company cautions that the above results are preliminary in nature and unaudited, as the Company's audit for the 2022 fiscal year has not yet been completed. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, audit by the Company's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. These estimates are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for Q4-2022 and FY22 and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and these estimates are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for Q4-2022 and FY22. The preliminary results provided in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see the section below entitled "Forward-Looking Statements". The preliminary results have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, management of the Company. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young LLP, has not audited the preliminary results. Neither Ernst & Young LLP nor any other independent accountants express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to the preliminary results.

The Company will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding its fourth quarter revenue, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA when the Company reports it quarterly and full year 2022 results on March 15, 2023, after close of markets.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company's results. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

For Q4-2022, the Company expects to report between $40.8 million to $44.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:











Q4-2022

Q4-2021 Net income (loss) before taxes $ (8,780) $ (5,380)

$ 10,568 Finance expense 9,071 9,071

2,125 Share-based compensation expense 1,422 1,422

1,132 Depreciation and amortization 26,580 26,580

12,596 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 942 942

5,669 Special charges 11,565 11,565

2,595 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,800 $ 44,200

$ 34,685

For FY22, the Company expects to report between $140.6 million to $144.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



FY22

FY21 Net income before taxes $ 19,023 $ 22,423

$ 23,974 Finance expense 19,869 19,869

7,801 Share-based compensation expense 5,594 5,594

2,325 Depreciation and amortization 84,651 84,651

39,587 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (19,590) (19,590)

647 Special charges 31,057 31,057

19,701 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,604 $ 144,004

$ 94,035

