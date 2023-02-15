BLOOMINGDALE'S ANNOUNCES THE CAROUSEL @ BLOOMINGDALE'S: FEMALE FOUNDERS CURATED BY TIKA SUMPTER

In honor of Women's History Month, the iconic retailer partners with Tika Sumpter to curate the latest pop-up shop with an exciting assortment of items from 50 female-founded and owned brands.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announced today The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Female Founders Curated by Tika Sumpter – a celebration of female entrepreneurs in honor of Women's History Month. Bloomingdale's is partnering with actress and producer Tika Sumpter to take over the retailer's Spring Carousel and showcase a curated assortment of must-have home, self-care, fashion, accessories, and kids' products from 50 female-founded and owned brands including Kaleidadope, Kim Hill, The Spice Suite, Candice Luther, Estelle Glassware, Cult Gaia, and more.

The Carousel will also feature products designed exclusively for Bloomingdale's from Tika's own brand, Fort Sumpter. The Fort Sumpter x Bloomingdale's capsule collection is inspired by the fort of love, laughter, care, and respect Tika's parents built around their children. The collection was designed to tell the story of Tika's childhood, full of love through items that are committed to women, children, and joy.

"I'm so grateful that Bloomingdale's has entrusted me to curate amazing products from women owned and founded brands for The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's," said Tika Sumpter. "Boomingdale's is giving these women and their brands a platform to honor their success. It's a dream come true to be a part of this incredible moment to celebrate women and Women's History Month. Little Tika is smiling at me now in disbelief."

From February 23 - April 24, the space within the 59th street flagship and online at Bloomingdales.com will be dedicated to amplifying female entrepreneurs and their products; a space where these women can tell their stories and inspire others. Throughout duration of the Carousel additional events and activations will take place including:

Female Founders Homepage Takeover: Shoppers can visit Bloomingdales.com to learn more about these 50 incredible women, their stories, and brands.

On Screen with Tika Sumpter : On International Women's Day, March 8 , Tika, joined by co-host Angel Gregorio from The Spice Sweet, will host an On-Screen shopping event in the carousel at Bloomingdales.com, highlighting products and brands.

Saturday's Generation : On March 11 , stores around the country will host a Saturday's Generation celebrating female founders, featuring events, activations, and surprises from the women-owned companies.

Weekends with Basquet: Each Friday-Sunday Basquet, an emerging female-founded, allergen-friendly online grocery store, will be offering samples from 1-5PM . A curated selection of products that promote joyful food discovery and shopping will also be available throughout the Carousel.

"As we look to define what's next, seeing this carousel come to life means so much to Bloomingdale's," says Anya Deweerdt, Marketing Director - Unique Merchandising Initiatives, Bloomingdale's. "By partnering with Tika Sumpter and the incredible group of entrepreneurs we celebrate female empowerment through the lens of women who have broken barriers and successfully created successful brands in a range of spaces."

For more information on The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's, the female founded brands, and events taking place at stores throughout the country, visit Bloomingdales.com, or on social @bloomingdales.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter is an accomplished actor, producer, entrepreneur, and mom. Sumpter has starred in a variety of tv shows and movies, most recently Sonic The Hedgehog, The Underdoggs, Old Man and the Gun, and more, establishing herself as one of Hollywood's rising talents. Her passion for storytelling inspired her to found Fort Sumpter, a women-led production company that works in tv, films, and now the retail space. In 2016, Tika co-produced Southside with You, in which she also starred as a young Michelle Obama. The film was an official selection of the 2016 Sundance film festival, giving Fort Sumpter major recognition. Tika attributes a lot of her inspiration to her family ties. She credits her parents, the namesake of the brand, for her desire to continue sharing their lessons through her stories and her daughter for her drive to support and inspire women in business, proving true the mantra they use at home, "I can do anything I put my mind to".

About Fort Sumpter

Fort Sumpter is a women-led production company that amplifies the voices of those who drive culture, founded by Tika Sumpter. The brand focus is full-spectrum storytelling; creating and developing television, film, and animated projects that spotlight the joys, triumphs, and complex pain often overlooked by Hollywood. Tika's parents are the namesake of the brand. "They were forged in so many fires that life threw their way. They had many ups and major downs but somehow showed their household what love and joy looked like even if everything wasn't a fairytale ending. They built a fort of love, laughter, care, and respect around their children. I hope to continue that through my storytelling and items in the marketplace that are committed to women, children, and joy." said Sumpter. Fort Sumpter is now establishing itself in retail with the Fort Sumpter x Bloomingdale's capsule collection that will feature apparel designed exclusively for the retailer.

