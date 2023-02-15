MARS INCORPORATED NAMED TO FORBES LIST OF AMERICA'S BEST LARGE EMPLOYERS

Culture And Resources Offered At Mars Incorporated Prioritize Growth And Development Of Associates

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Incorporated, a leader in confectionery, snacking, food, and pet care products and services and the maker of some of the world's most-loved brands, including M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, PEDIGREE®, and IAMS®, announced today it has been named to Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers in 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

"At Mars, we believe our greatest asset is our people because we know our Associates are vital to our company's success," said Anton Vincent, Regional President for One Mars across North America. "We take pride in looking after each other and creating an environment where every Associate feels they are supported and can thrive. This recognition is a testament to the culture that we've built at Mars and how our Associates are dedicated to creating the world we want tomorrow with how we do business today."

With more than 140,000 Associates in 80 countries across the globe, Mars is committed to the growth and development of its Associates, both personally and professionally. Through a number of Associate Resource Groups, Mars empowers Associates across the organization to make important decisions, take accountability for direct results and support each other. No matter an Associate's background, Mars makes sure its talent has the support they need to be their best self.

Forbes, in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected Mars as one of America's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey that reviewed companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from Mars Associates who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend Mars to friends and family.

Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded and Mars was one of 500 large employers named to the list.

For more information on Mars and how it ensures Associates reach their full potential, be heard, and feel valued, visit Mars.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world. Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated