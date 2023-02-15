Orders Now Open for New 2023 Jeep® Renegade Upland Special Edition, Solar Yellow Exterior Paint Bursts Onto the Scene

Orders Now Open for New 2023 Jeep® Renegade Upland Special Edition, Solar Yellow Exterior Paint Bursts Onto the Scene

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® Renegade – known for its best-in-class off-road capability – is getting a bold appearance and fun-to-drive personality with the Upland trim for the 2023 model year. The special edition pairs rugged off-road looks and legendary Jeep 4x4 performance with a well-appointed interior and upgraded content. Also, back by popular demand is the vibrant Solar Yellow exterior paint color, which is available on all Renegade trims, including the Upland edition. (PRNewswire)

Special-edition 2023 Jeep® Renegade Upland pairs legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique design cues for an exceptional appearance inside and out

Expanded exterior paint color palette for 2023 Jeep Renegade lineup now includes Solar Yellow

Jeep Renegade Upland edition and Solar Yellow exterior color now available for order at U.S. Jeep dealers

Jeep Renegade Upland has a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $595 for the package

The 2023 Jeep® Renegade – known for its best-in-class off-road capability – is getting a bold appearance and fun-to-drive personality with the Upland trim for the 2023 model year. The special edition pairs rugged off-road looks and legendary Jeep 4x4 performance with a well-appointed interior and upgraded content. Also, back by popular demand is the vibrant Solar Yellow exterior paint color, which is available on all Renegade trims, including the Upland edition.

"The 2023 Jeep Renegade is a fun compact SUV with a big personality. These well-known characteristics are even more evident with the popular Upland edition, which is packed with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, rugged good looks and premium appointments – all at affordable price point," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Our vibrant exterior color palette is something we take great pride in, so reviving Solar Yellow for the Renegade lineup is yet another example of a standout exterior shade that speaks to our loyal and avid Jeep community."

Based on the popular Latitude trim, the Jeep Renegade Upland has a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $595 for the package, and features a signature matte black hood decal, an off-road-ready front and rear fascia, cornering fog lamps, automatic headlamps, windshield wiper deicer, Gloss Black badging, 17-inch aluminum wheels with aggressive all-terrain tires, 7-inch thin-film transistor cluster display, premium topographic black cloth bucket seats with bronze inserts, ambient lighting, Techno-leather steering wheel, plus Uconnect 4 with a standard 8.4-inch touchscreen display and GPS navigation – the largest standard navigation system in its class.

The Jeep Renegade Upland 4x4 model comes standard with a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a segment-first nine-speed automatic transmission. The Jeep Active Drive full-time 4x4 automatic system delivers seamless operation in and out of four-wheel drive, at any speed with no driver intervention. The Jeep Selec-Terrain system, providing four modes (Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud) for the best performance in any weather condition, is also standard.

All Renegade models are equipped with more than 70 safety and security features, including standard Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking (not available on Trailhawk or Upland), Blind-spot Monitoring and Active Lane Management System.

In addition to Solar Yellow, the 2023 Jeep Renegade Upland edition is available in Alpine White, black, Colorado Red, Slate Blue and Sting Gray for a total of six exterior color options.

The Jeep Renegade Upland edition and Solar Yellow exterior color are now available for order at U.S. Jeep dealers.

Jeep Wave customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all 2023 Jeep Renegade trims. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis