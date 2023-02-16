Indee Labs Partners with GenScript to Develop Direct DNA Knock-in Kit for Large Transgene Inserts

Indee Labs' research collaboration with GenScript aims to develop a DNA knock-in kit for Hydropore™ to enable large transgene inserts above the 5 kb limit for AAV

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indee Labs, the developer of Hydropore™ for non-viral intracellular delivery, is partnering with GenScript USA Inc., the world's leading provider of life-science research tools and services, to deliver GenScript's non-viral DNA payloads into cells at greater efficiency, and to enable the integration of longer DNA inserts than those allowed by traditional viral methods.

Illustration of the latest version of Hydropore for Research Use Only. (PRNewswire)

As part of the collaboration, GenScript is providing a variety of single-strand and double-strand (ssDNA and dsDNA) constructs for direct DNA inserts, while the team at Indee Labs is optimizing the Hydropore protocol and evaluating functional differences between T cells processed with Hydropore and electroporation. Looking ahead, the companies will work on co-marketing a complete non-viral solution to the gene and cell therapy community.

One powerful application of CRISPR/Cas genome editing technology involves the precise insertion of DNA sequences via the homology-directed repair (HDR) pathway. While many factors may affect the efficacy of this approach, choosing the right HDR template is crucial. GenScript offers high-quality, sequence-verified HDR templates in both linear and circle format to maximize the editing efficiency of CRISPR experiments, and to efficiently support non-viral cell therapy development.

"We've successfully demonstrated the delivery of mRNA, RNP, and AAV to immune cells for transient modification, knockouts, and knock-ins—all with improved yield and function of the modified cells relative to multiple industry-standard electroporation platforms. We are now excited to focus on enabling direct DNA inserts using GenScript's DNA capabilities," said Ryan Pawell, CEO of Indee Labs.

"GenScript is pleased to partner with Indee Labs to advance the development of novel RNP and oligo delivery systems for non-viral CRISPR cell engineering," said Ray Chen, PhD, president of GenScript's Life Science Group. "We aim to further expand our non-viral payload efforts by collaborating with innovators in the field to enable non-viral delivery. We expect the Hydropore system will provide our gene and cell therapy customers with an efficient method of non-viral gene editing using our GenCRISPRTM sgRNA and ss/dsDNA HDR templates."

This collaboration will empower scientists to insert large transgenes (>5 kb) into immune cells and other cell types via Hydropore delivery of ssDNA and dsDNA constructs. Key advantages of the Hydropore platform include increased yield, reduced reagent consumption, and improved function of modified cells relative to multiple industry-standard electroporation and nascent delivery platforms. GenScript, leader and innovator in developing diverse formats of non-viral HDR template, offers RUO to cGMP-grade GenExact™ linear ssDNA with minimal cytotoxicity for inserts up to 5 kb, and GenWand™ linear dsDNA with covalently closed ends for improved stability for inserts up to 10kb or longer.

About Indee Labs

Indee Labs is a biotechnology startup developing Hydropore, which enables modified immune cell research and development with improved yield and function using a simple workflow, commercial GMP-grade buffers and a small footprint. The team at Indee Labs works with three of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, various life-science and biotechnology companies, along with UC San Francisco, Medical University of South Carolina, and Stanford. Indee Labs is backed by IndieBio/SOSV, Y Combinator, Social Capital, and Founders Fund, among others. More information is available at indeelabs.com.

About GenScript

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operation spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the USA, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript has provided premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers. GenScript owns a number of intellectual property rights and technical secrets, including more than 100 patents and over 270 patent applications. As of Q3 2022, GenScript's products and services have been cited by 57,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide. For more information visit genscript.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE indee labs