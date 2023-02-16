Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer & Composer MARK GUILIANA on Friday March 17 at 7:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer & Composer MARK GUILIANA and his Acclaimed Quartet perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Friday March 17 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for the Mark Guiliana Quartet at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Features GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer & Composer MARK GUILIANA and his Acclaimed Quartet on Friday March 17 at 7:30 P.M. Mark Guiliana has become recognized as one of the world's leading drummers, admired and in-demand across the spectrum from jazz to rock to electronic music for his rhythmic sophistication, creative impulse and individual sound.

Mark Guiliana has been in the vanguard of drummers creating a new vernacular on the instrument, blending virtuosity on acoustic drums with artfully deployed electronic beats and processing. Guiliana brings the same adventurous spirit, eclectic palette and gift for spontaneous invention to a staggering range of styles.

Guiliana was chosen as "Best Jazz Drummer" in the Modern Drummer Reader's Poll (2017), while Downbeat Magazine dubbed him a "Rising Star" in its' Critics Poll. Guiliana's debut album, BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! was Nominated for a 2020 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Contemporary Album". Guiliana's sophomore album, The Sound of Listening (2022), was given 4.5 out of 5 Stars by Downbeat Magazine and has received rave reviews. PopMatters states it is "the kind of music that makes "jazz" relevant to fresh ears".

Along with leading his own groups Marc Guiliana has appeared on a string of acclaimed recordings with others. The verve and precision of Guiliana's drumming was a prime mover of Blackstar, David Bowie's Multiple GRAMMY® Award-Winning final album. Guiliana teamed with keyboardist Brad Mehldau as the duo Mehliana for the Nonesuch release Taming the Dragon, and he has also collaborated with such artists as guitar hero John Scofield, Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer-songwriter Matt Cameron, neo-soul singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, guitarist-vocalist Lionel Loueke, jazz bassist Avishai Cohen, reggae/hip-hop artist Matisyahu and jazz singer Gretchen Parlato.

The Mark Guiliana Quartet includes: Acclaimed Pianist SHAI MAESTRO; Prolific Bassist CHRIS MORRISSEY; and Prominent Saxophonist JASON RIGBY.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows included 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 52 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 46 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Jazz Brunch.

