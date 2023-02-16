TOVALA ANNOUNCES THE NEW TOVALA SMART OVEN AIR FRYER, EXPANDING ITS OFFERING OF CLOUD-CONNECTED AND VERSATILE SMART OVENS

Delivering Effortless Crispy Perfection, Tovala Introduces a New Oven with Best-in-Class Air Fry Capabilities

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovala, the first-of-its-kind connected food company known for its revolutionary countertop smart oven and fresh meal delivery service, is expanding its product portfolio of cloud-connected smart ovens with the launch of the new Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer, available in a sleek stone-gray finish. Tovala Smart Ovens cook Tovala Meals and other foods perfectly using automated multi-mode cook cycles and the simple scan of a QR code or barcode – virtually eliminating the time it takes to plan, prepare, and clean up a home cooked meal. Now, with the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer, crispier, best-in-class air frying is now just a scan away.

Providing an effortless solution for high-quality and convenient home cooking, Tovala Smart Ovens offer the busy home cook an all-in-one appliance that can help eliminate unwanted countertop clutter in the kitchen. Boasting a dual-speed fan, the new Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer delivers the same delicious Tovala experience people know and love, now with max-power air frying capability.

"From the very beginning of Tovala, we set out to solve how to deliver an incredibly high-quality, convenient home cooking experience for busy people who want great food but just don't have the time or interest in cooking," said Tovala CEO & Co-Founder David Rabie. "We've come a long way over the past five-and-a-half years, and evolved in ways that address both our customers' and market demand for versatile all-in-one countertop appliances that can cook Tovala Meals and any other food perfectly. Now, we're taking that one step further with a new oven that can beat out any standalone or multi-function air fryer oven, while offering up more convenience, versatility, and deliciousness thanks to the oven's incredibly smart tech."

New Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer features include:

Max-Power, Dual-Speed Fan : Enjoy perfectly crisp vegetables, crunchier toast, the perfect crisp on wings, fries and more, thanks to the unique power of the oven's dual-speed fan that circulates heat quickly and evenly around food.

5-in-1 Functionality & New Dedicated Air Fry Mode : Five versatile cooking settings including bake, broil, toast, reheat, and now max-power air fry, making it possible to cook just about anything perfectly and easily in the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer.

Unrivaled Versatility & Compatibility:

Tovala now offers two Smart Oven models, allowing customers the option to choose the appliance that best fits their lifestyle and cooking preferences. The existing Tovala Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven, now called the Tovala Smart Oven Pro, is available for $149 (MSRP $299), and the new Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer can be purchased for $99 (MSRP $249) when you commit to ordering six weeks of meals over the course of six months. Both ovens include a set of accessories including an air fry basket, sheet tray, and Tovala oven mitt, and are available for purchase at tovala.com.

About Tovala

Launched in 2017, Tovala combines a countertop smart oven with a fresh meal service that simplifies home cooking down to the simple scan of a QR code or barcode—no shopping, chopping, or cleanup. Tovala Meals are delivered fresh, require 1 minute or less of prep, and cook in 25 minutes or less, while the Tovala App unlocks chef-perfected automation for use far beyond Tovala Meals. Access hundreds of preset recipes for light-touch cooking and over 1,000 scannable name-brand groceries that cook perfectly with one touch – or one scan.

Tovala is available throughout the continental U.S. and can be purchased online at tovala.com. To learn more visit our website and follow @tovalafood on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

