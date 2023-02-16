Two Medical Solutions Executives Named to Staffing Industry Analysts 2023 North American Staffing 100 List

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, is proud to announce that Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Francis, President of HOST Healthcare, a Medical Solutions brand, have been named to the 2023 North American Staffing 100 List by Staffing Industry Analysts.

The Staffing Industry Analysts' North American Staffing 100 List recognizes leaders whose impact on the workforce ecosystem elevates and evolves the industry. The list is not a ranking, but simply an aggregation of the 100 individuals who have influenced the world of staffing. Those on the list include entrepreneurs, CEOs of large staffing companies, and those who have had a major impact or influence through mergers and acquisitions or legislative change.

Between July and November 2022, Meier led the acquisition of Matchwell and HOST Healthcare. Francis joined Medical Solutions through the HOST Healthcare acquisition and now serves as the brand's President. While the acquired companies will continue to operate independently, the combination of all three organizations provides a holistic workforce solution to meet the current and growing needs of healthcare facility clients.

"Medical Solutions' goal is to create the healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers great patient outcomes while enriching the lives of people who provide care," said Meier. "Throughout Medical Solutions' history, we have focused on connecting care to create better outcomes for the patients that our clients and clinicians serve."

"Since joining the Medical Solutions' family of brands, HOST Healthcare is part of one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems," said Francis. "Together, we are positively improving the healthcare staffing industry for all."

Meier credits his recognition to the drive his employees show every day in their work, as well as the company's welcoming and inclusive environment for internal and external employees, which he believes is the "secret sauce" of any successful company. As each employee feels empowered to be a leader in their own role and work collaboratively with others, Medical Solutions is able to provide the best possible support to traveling clinicians and healthcare facility clients, which in turn, improves patient outcomes.

Under Meier's leadership, Medical Solutions has become the third largest healthcare staffing firm in the United States according to Staffing Industry Analysts' yearly Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. report. Since 2019, Medical Solutions has more than doubled its annual revenue and greatly expanded its workforce and footprint across the country. The company has expanded to nine office locations and offers in-office and remote work options for over 2,500 internal employees.

Meier has nearly 30 years of experience in sales and management, and over 20 years in healthcare staffing. Appointed CEO in 2014, he has previously served Medical Solutions in various roles, including COO, President, and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He has previously served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (serving as Vice President and President during his tenure), the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Lasting Hope Recovery Center, and Rabble Mill.

Francis founded HOST Healthcare in 2012 as a nationwide healthcare staffing company for registered nurses and therapy professionals. Between 2019 and 2022, HOST's revenue grew 1,500%, leading to its acquisition by Medical Solutions in 2022. Under Francis' leadership, HOST Healthcare has been awarded "Best Places to Work in San Diego" by San Diego Business Journal three times, "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare three times, and as one of "The 346 Best Places to Work in 2019" by Inc. Magazine. Francis is active in San Diego's business community and involved in multiple nonprofit organizations.

