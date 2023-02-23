Marie-Hélène Lamarre's arrival spurs growth at ISEQ

ISEQ Board of Directors appoints Marie-Hélène Lamarre as new General Manager

BROMONT, QC, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Industrie des Systèmes Electroniques du Québec (ISEQ) Board of Directors, chaired by Geneviève Ouellet, is proud to announce the appointment of Marie-Hélène Lamarre as ISEQ's new General Manager.

Marie-Hélène Lamarre has been appointed as General Manager of the Industrie des systèmes électroniques du Québec (ISEQ). (CNW Group/Industrie des Systèmes Electroniques du Québec) (PRNewswire)

Following a rigorous selection process, the Executive Board chose Lamarre for her outstanding international experience, her understanding of highly regulated environments, and her ability to develop the human potential of the organization.

"Marie-Hélène Lamarre's arrival bodes well for ISEQ and the semiconductor and electronics industry. At this turning point for the industry, her vision for the future will elevate this sector and give it a strong, unified voice," said Geneviève Ouellet, Chair of the ISEQ Board of Directors and a seasoned industry veteran since 1980.

Marie-Hélène Lamarre leads with courage and vision

Lamarre is a bold and visionary leader with nearly 20 years of experience in highly regulated sectors such as energy, health and technology. In addition to leading projects in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Europe, she has acted as a strategic growth mentor for many international organizations in Africa and Eastern Europe, working extensively with different communities.

Lamarre's international experience has made her an excellent communicator, recognized for her ability to engage in constructive dialogue with stakeholders all over the world. With her strong skills in international relations, process optimization and value creation, Marie-Hélène Lamarre has worked with companies, organizations and government agencies, from start-ups to multinationals, including some with up to 120,000 employees.

Lamarre has a Certificate of Completion in Artificial Intelligence Implications for Business Strategy from MIT, plus an MBA in Bioindustry and a Master of Science from Université du Québec à Montréal.

What Marie-Hélène Lamarre sees in ISEQ's future

Marie-Hélène Lamarre has comprehensive, far-reaching plans for ISEQ. In addition to bringing a greater sense of belonging to professionals and companies in Quebec's semiconductor and electronics industry, she aims to expand the reach of ISEQ's member organizations beyond Quebec borders in North America. For Lamarre, positioning ISEQ as an advocate for the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and supply chain resilience should help unlock the sector's untapped potential.

Here are three major ISEQ initiatives in the pipeline:

Better equipping member organizations to strategically position themselves to win tenders.

Creating networking opportunities between companies and contractors to improve their supply chain and create value for the sector.

Building collaborative networks based on solid and constructive collaboration between government, private enterprise and non-profit organizations to foster socio-economic transformation.

"What's important here is raising awareness of the industry. For companies outside our province, this sector needs to be seen as a Quebec powerhouse. The semiconductor and electronics industry is the driving force of technological innovation and, ultimately, a significant part of the world's transition to clean energy. In this sense, ISEQ can become the enabler of the sector's efforts to release its untapped potential to the world," said Lamarre.

Lamarre's appointment as General Manager marks a new era for ISEQ at a stage where it can grow its impact on the industry. Her vision and leadership will ensure that ISEQ plays a major role in propelling the sector's growth.

"I'm excited to be on the ISEQ team. It's a privilege for me to work with hundreds of companies that impact millions of people. For ISEQ, it's an opportunity to act as a collaborative broker and forge strong industry partnerships," added Lamarre.

About ISEQ

ISEQ is a Centre of Excellence established by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie du Québec (MEI) and supported by Innovation, Sciences et Développement économique Canada. In partnership with C2MI and TechnumQuebec, ISEQ serves an industry of 730 companies, associations, partners, collaborators and educational institutions committed to developing and commercializing computer and electronic products and processes.

Mission:

Mobilizing, structuring and driving the Quebec electronic systems industry to develop a national industry and expand internationally.

Strategic Priorities:

Energizing the sector and developing markets

Funding pioneering projects to foster innovation, research and development

Fostering a highly qualified workforce

