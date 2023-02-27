Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cognizant to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

New Cognizant Logo
New Cognizant Logo(PRNewswire)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

  • Presenter:

Jan Siegmund - Chief Financial Officer 

  • Date:

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

  • Time:

11:35AM EST 

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Investor Contact:
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, tyler.scott@cognizant.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301755227.html

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.