Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

GLOBE LIFE INC. TO PRESENT AT RAYMOND JAMES 2023 INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS CONFERENCE

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Matt Darden and Frank Svoboda and Chief Financial Officer Tom Kalmbach will present Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference. Globe Life's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)
Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)(PRNewswire)

The presentation will be webcast live at:

https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/

under Calls and Meetings  and  "Management Presentations"

or

https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/gl/1330850

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-to-present-at-raymond-james-2023-institutional-investors-conference-301757164.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.