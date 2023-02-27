SeaPak Hosts 'See the Sea' Contest With a Grand Prize of a First-Time Ocean Vacation

Believing in sea access for all, the company is giving away an all-expenses-paid trip to let a lucky winner experience the ocean for the very first time.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood, America's No. 1 specialty frozen shrimp and seafood brand, wants everyone to be able to experience the ocean and all it has to offer. To help accomplish that, the company is hosting an exciting new See the Sea Contest with a grand prize of an all-expenses-paid ocean vacation for someone's first time.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9144151-seapak-see-the-sea-contest-grand-prize-first-time-ocean-vacation/

"SeaPak is thrilled to be giving away a first-in-a-lifetime trip to the sea for one lucky winner and their guests," said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for Rich's Consumer Brands Division. "Recognizing that about 60% of the world's population lives more than 60 miles from an ocean or sea, a coastal vacation is a dream for many, and we're proud to be able to make that dream come true."

One Grand Prize winner will receive a five-day, four-night trip for up to five people at their choice of beach destinations: St. Simons Island, Ga., Destin, Fla., or Hilton Head, S.C. The package includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, and food and activity allowances. Approximate retail value: $15,000.

To enter, those 18 and older who have never been to an ocean can visit seapak.com/seethesea and fill out an entry form with a few questions about their dream beach vacation. One entry per person, and no purchase necessary to win; full contest rules are available at the website.

The contest runs through Lent — a perfect time to enjoy high-quality, delicious seafood from SeaPak — with the submission period opening on Feb. 22 and ending on April 6. Winners will be announced in May.

