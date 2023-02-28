Check Your Health with Nutrient Testing

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riordan Clinic's annual nutrient lab testing program celebrates its 30th year with this March's Check Your Health event. Appointments are being accepted now, and lab draws will be scheduled from March 13-24 at the Riordan Clinic locations in Wichita and Overland Park.

Five deeply discounted profiles are being offered through the Bio-Center Laboratory to measure participants' nutrient levels and identify possible deficiencies, which may contribute to a variety of chronic health conditions. The cost of the profiles ranges from $405 to $2,050. A complimentary appointment to review results is included with three of the profiles.

The next Lunch & Learn is titled "Microglial Madness: How Stress, Concussions, and Life Traumas Can Trigger Chronic Brain Inflammation" and will be presented by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ron Hunninghake, MD. The presentation will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. on March 9 in person at the Riordan Clinic in Wichita, 3100 N. Hillside, and virtually on YouTube and Facebook. Space is limited. Register online at https://riordanclinic.org/check-your-health/ or by calling 316-927-4791. A complimentary lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. to pre-registered guests. Donations to support our educational programs are welcome.

The Nutrient Store will offer a 25% discount on all supplements and other products from March 20-24. Supplements can be purchased in person at any Riordan Clinic location, online, or by phone.

For more information or to schedule a lab draw appointment, call 1-800-447-7276, ext. 1385.

Riordan Clinic is a world-renowned academic medical center that has been leading the world in integrative oncology and complex chronic illness care since 1975. Integrative medicine addresses the underlying cause of disease and results in customized care plans that treat the whole person. The Riordan Clinic care model has been bringing hope, healing and health to thousands in the face of hopelessness, often when all other options have been exhausted. Visit https://riordanclinic.org/ for more information.

