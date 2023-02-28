Greenwich Concours Adds Concours de Sport Saturday, Honors Wayne Carini as Grand Marshal

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) today announced that the Greenwich Concours, hosted June 2-4, 2023, will return to a two-day competitive format, adding a day of judged competition with a focus on motorsports and performance cars to the existing concours weekend programming. Additionally, TV host Wayne Carini will join the concours and serve as Grand Marshal.

The inaugural Concours de Sport, held Saturday June 3, will kick-off a motorports-inspired concours experience. Fifteen judged classes, highly curated to a showfield of 150 cars selected for their style, performance and innovation will be hosted at Greenwich Harbor's picturesque Roger Sherman Baldwin Park.

Building upon 27 years of excellence, Sunday's traditional Concours d'Elegance in the park will feature 18 judged car classes including post war American, Italian and English automobiles, a celebration of the storied Alfa Romeo brand, Brass Era steam cars as well as the 'Class of 1963.'

Both days will feature fan-favorite, complimentary Hagerty Ride & Drive starring an assortment of enthusiast vehicles both modern and classic as well as the Future Drivers Club featuring automotive activities for yet-to-be licensed drivers.

"The addition of a Concours de Sport represents enthusiasts' call for an additional day of concours displays and an opportunity to celebrate the rich history of competition central to the Northeast automotive culture," said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. "Our purpose at Greenwich, and our company, is to save driving and car culture for future generations. So, for us, it's all about creating on-ramps for new enthusiasts and honoring tradition with those that know the ritual of the concours world."

Connecticut native, television host, passionate auto enthusiast and restorer Wayne Carini will be celebrated as Grand Marshal in 2023, including a special class of cars from his private collection including cars seen on his well-known TV show, Chasing Classic Cars.

"I've had the pleasure of traveling the world thanks to this wonderful community, but to be celebrated in my own backyard is something special," said Carini. "I'm thrilled to gather with the people and cars that have been such a big part of my life and hope to return that positivity to the guests and participants at the Concours this year."

Upcoming Hagerty Events concours include:

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greenwichconcours.com.

