Mulligan Security Appoints Chris Fitzpatrick as President

Seasoned leader in the security industry brings over 25 years of experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mulligan Security, a Protos Company, is pleased to announce that Chris Fitzpatrick has been named as President of the company. Chris will assume responsibilities of Kevin Mulligan, Founder and President of Mulligan Security, who will transition to serve as a Strategic Advisor to Mulligan effective immediately. Kevin will continue to serve as a Board Member and shareholder of Protos.

Mulligan Security, a Protos Company (PRNewswire)

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the President of Mulligan Security since founding the company 30 years ago. As a leader, and especially as a founder, I take the responsibility of positioning the company for future growth and creating space for new leadership seriously," said Kevin. "I could not be prouder today of the clients we serve and playing a key role in keeping New York City and surrounding areas safe and secure every day."

Chris joins Mulligan from Arrow Security where he served as Executive Vice President, responsible for Arrow's Greater New York City area business serving customers in a variety of end markets. He has built his career in the security industry and has spent over 25 years in New York holding progressive leadership roles. Chris led Arrow's entry into the Manhattan market over the last few years where he helped position the company as a provider of choice. In his youth, Chris worked as a security officer at Madison Square Garden which was an early experience that led him later in his career to enter the security industry as a professional manager.

"I am confident that Chris is the right person to build on the foundation we have established," Kevin continued. "He is a collaborative leader focused on relationship building and has a customer-centric approach to driving service delivery and experience. Chris is a seasoned leader in the security industry, and we are lucky to have him as our new President."

"I am incredibly excited to join Mulligan Security during this stage of growth and am committed to carrying forward the great tradition and strong reputation Kevin has built into the future," said Chris. "Kevin and I are aligned in the future growth strategy of the business and the Mulligan and Protos leadership teams will work together to ensure a smooth transition. We will continue to enhance and expand our offerings to position Mulligan as the premier provider of security services in the Greater New York City area and advancing our approach at the center of everything we do. I am confident in the future of both Mulligan and furthering its partnership with Protos."

Mark Hjelle, Chief Executive Officer of Protos Security states, "Since joining Protos, I've been impressed and inspired by Mulligan's commitment to customers and track record of strong growth as the premier security services firm in New York City. I see tremendous opportunity as we work to accelerate growth off the incredible foundation that has been built by Kevin and the Mulligan team over the past 30 years. I look forward to working with Chris to leverage the partnership with the larger Protos platform, using technology and other resources to enable an even better experience for our customers and driving operational excellence."

About Protos Security

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, is a technology-enabled security services company offering security guarding, monitoring and device solutions for a wide spectrum of customers across North America. Protos Security prides itself on delivering a high touch service, actionable insights, transparency and program flexibility for its clients. For more information on Protos Security, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About Mulligan Security

Mulligan Security provides high-quality private security services, fire and life safety services, and the utmost customer service. Mulligan's protection programs are designed to meet your unique needs. Mulligan Security serves some of the largest corporations in NYC and the northeast. For more information on Mulligan Security, please visit www.mulligansecurity.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional, growing companies in the lower middle market outsourced business services sector. Southfield targets companies with $4-12 million in EBITDA and partners with owners and management teams that are enthusiastic about scaling their operations through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information on Southfield Capital, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Contact Information

Alyssa Wilson (203) 941-4707

awilson@protossecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Protos Security