National Lipid Association and American Society for Preventive Cardiology Release Joint Clinical Perspective on The Importance of Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Measurement and Control as Performance Measures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Lipid Association (NLA) and the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) have released a joint clinical perspective in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology (JCL) and the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology (AJPC) strongly encouraging clinicians to recognize the importance of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol measurement and control as a required performance measure.

Despite the established role of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) as a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD), and the persistence of CVD as the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States, national quality assurance metrics no longer include LDL-C measurement as a required performance metric. This clinical perspective reviews the history of LDL-C as a quality and performance metric and the events that led to its replacement. "With recent increases in both morbidity and mortality from cardiovascular disease, overwhelming evidence showing the benefit of lowering the levels of LDL cholesterol in high-risk individuals, and continued real world data showing inadequate control of this risk factor, it is imperative that we take action now to implement quality measures for LDL cholesterol to improve the care of patients and reduce pain, suffering, and death from cardiovascular disease in our health care systems in the United States," stated Christie Ballantyne, MD, FNLA, corresponding author and NLA Executive Council Chair.

The clinical perspective also presents patient, healthcare provider, and health system rationales for re- establishing LDL-C measurement as a performance measure to improve cholesterol control in high-risk groups and to stem the rising tide of CVD morbidity and mortality, cardiovascular care disparities, and related healthcare costs.

"Elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol are associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, and is a causal factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) – that has been proven. Additionally, LDL-C as a performance measure is to improve equity in cardiovascular care for historically undertreated populations by identifying those groups for whom treatment initiation, further treatment intensification, or efforts to improve medication adherence are needed. For the care of our patients, it is imperative that we include LDL-C measurement as a required performance metric in clinical practice," said Martha Gulati, MD, MS, FASPC, President, ASPC. In addition, NLA President, Kevin C. Maki, PhD, CLS, FNLA, stated, "There are few areas in medicine where the evidence is more clear. LDL cholesterol control reduces cardiovascular event risk. Currently, too many high-risk patients do not have adequate management of this modifiable risk factor and a quality measure for LDL cholesterol will be essential to improve performance in this area."

The clinical perspective, titled "The Importance of Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Measurement and Control as Performance Measures" is in press with the Journal of Clinical Lipidology and the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology and can be accessed through the National Lipid Association's website at lipid.org/ldlcp and the American Society for Preventive Cardiology website at: aspconline.org

