PF Warriors Announces Teresa Barnes and Dolly Kervitsky to Join Executive Leadership Team

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PF Warriors, the largest pulmonary fibrosis (PF) patient support group dedicated to patients helping patients, announced the appointments of Teresa Barnes and Dolly Kervitsky to executive leadership positions.

(L-R: Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior and Dolly Kervitsky, President) (PRNewswire)

Teresa Barnes and Dolly Kervitsky selected to executive leadership positions at PF Warriors.

Barnes will serve as the prominent face and voice of the organization, while Kervitsky will join as its president, executing programs to benefit the global PF community. Barnes and Kervitsky begin their new roles March 1 and will work closely with the Executive Committee to develop and execute plans in improving the quality of life for PF patients.

The appointments of Barnes and Kervitsky will not eliminate the roles that Bill Vick and Shelly Mathis are already engaging in. As the founder, Vick will continue to focus on providing inspiration, hope, and support to members, while Mathis will keep leading the organization's education programs.

"PF Warriors is truly lucky to have these 'superstars' on our team," said Vick. "Teresa and Dolly have been entrenched in the PF community for many years, fighting for patients and their families. Both will bring a whole new dimension of growth and opportunity for PF Warriors."

Teresa Barnes has a long history of purpose-driven commitment, which began with her father being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) decades ago. Later, four more relatives from her father's side succumbed to IPF. Barnes was a founding board member for the first IPF organization — the Coalition for Pulmonary Fibrosis (CPF) — in 2001 and later served as the organization's vice president until it merged its key programs with the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) and ceased operations in 2015.

Barnes developed a strong network within the medical and patient communities, serving on boards of directors or trustees and research advocacy committees. She was appointed as advisory roundtable chair for the American Thoracic Society (ATS). Barnes established the Fibrosis Across Organs Symposium, which ATS convened in 2012, resulting in the first-of-its-kind funding from the NIH. She also worked as a lung research and patient advocate on Capitol Hill. In 2020, Barnes co-founded fluidIQ, a public-benefit company that offers solutions based on a proprietary fluidics technology platform.

"Despite the number of potential new molecules and life-extending therapies now available, we still lose thousands of patients to PF annually," said Barnes. "I'm excited to begin my role as the organization's 'Chief Executive Warrior' to accelerate our fight to the forefront and help patients and caregivers overcome the challenges of living with PF."

Dolly Kervitsky began her career working in critical care as a respiratory therapist. She was then recruited to join a team of world-renowned researchers at National Jewish Health investigating rare lung diseases. Kervitsky helped develop the Interstitial Lung Disease Clinical and Research Program and established collaborations with physician researchers globally. She also worked closely with pharmaceutical companies and the NIH on developing and implementing clinical trials for rare diseases.

Kervitsky collaborated with advocacy organizations as a medical educator developing and hosting patient and healthcare provider symposiums and workshops, as well as actively advocated for patient rights on Capitol Hill. After leaving the research division, she worked for PFF as vice president of Patient Relations and Medical Affairs. She also helped form PF support groups in Europe. After leaving PFF, Kervitsky supported small, clinical-stage and large, global pharmaceutical companies as a medical science liaison, communicating clinical and scientific data to various stakeholders. Dolly also worked alongside Barnes at fluidIQ as vice president of Medical Affairs.

"PF Warriors touches so many patients and caregivers globally because of its empathy and ability to give families hope," noted Kervitsky. "I will use my extensive experience in the PF Community to expand membership and educational resources we deliver to patients and families. "

About PF Warriors

PF Warriors is the largest patient support group reaching between 12,000 – 14,000 patients, caregivers, providers and partners who have been touched by fibrotic lung diseases. The PF Warriors community expands across the U.S. and in 14 other countries providing resources, educational programs and peer-to-peer support for caregivers and patients. Their expert-led meetings via Zoom draw more than 200 people each month. To learn more or to become a member of PF Warriors, visit pfwarriors.com.

FOR INFORMATION, CALL:

Marita Gomez

630-936-9105

PF Warriors is a nonprofit for Patients helping Patients with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease. (PRNewsfoto/PF Warriors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PF Warriors