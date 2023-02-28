Sam Bonfante Announced as President of Hatch Early Learning

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatch Early Learning, announced today that it has appointed Sam Bonfante as the company's new president. Bonfante will set the vision for Hatch™, define the company's overall strategy, and lead the organization in building on its success in the early childhood education market. Hatch, Inc., is the developer of Ignite™, the only digital learning tool for preschool, pre-kindergarten, and kindergarten that accelerates whole-child development across seven domains, with an emphasis on social–emotional skills, mathematics, and literacy.

Bonfante has more than two decades of senior management experience with leading education technology companies, including Age of Learning, Inc., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH). Previously, he founded and sold a global publishing consultancy specializing in the development of advanced analytics and market-share management for digital and education publishers. Earlier in his career, Bonfante was the associate publisher of The Chronicle of Higher Education, Education Week, and The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

"Education technology is at a pivotal crossroads, especially as it relates to our youngest students," Bonfante said. "Hatch's technologies are opening the possibility of finally disrupting the long-standing and unacceptable status quo that leaves some children locked out of academic success. No company is more dedicated to supporting whole child development than Hatch Early Learning, and I'm honored to be leading our dedicated and talented team."

"School districts, Head Start providers, and the early childhood learning community are seeking standards-based, research-validated solutions," Bonfante said. "The success of Ignite by Hatch™ in demonstrating rapid grade advancement is being enthusiastically received by educators, and our mission will be to deliver our solution to as many students as possible, as quickly as possible, because the need has never been greater."

In his role, Bonfante will also serve as a member of the Wall Family Enterprise leadership team.

About Ignite by Hatch

Ignite by Hatch™ is a powerful early childhood education platform that delivers engaging, research-proven learning gains in a dynamic digital play environment. Built to promote growth and whole child development across seven learning domains, Ignite supports children's development through kindergarten. Ignite delivers real-time data to inform individualized instruction and provides evidence for developmentally appropriate assessment systems.

About Hatch Early Learning

Since 1984, Hatch, a division of Wall Family Enterprise, has transformed the lives of young children with technology and classroom materials that prepare them with essential skills to succeed in school and beyond. From interactive hardware to adaptive software and classroom supplies, Hatch is the leading early learning solutions provider nationwide. Child-appropriate hardware, research-based content tied to standards, and individualized progress-monitoring tools combine to create complete classroom solutions that improve fundamental math, literacy, and social–emotional skills. For more information, visit www.HatchEarlyLearning.com.

