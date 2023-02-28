Sparta Biomedical to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Biomedical, a privately held medical device company specializing in partial knee resurfacing, is set to present at the highly anticipated Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The presentation, scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT), promises to showcase Sparta's breakthrough technology, Ormi™, and development plans.

The presentation will be live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord85/sparta/2876985 , and may be accessed in the resources section of the Sparta Biomedical website.

About Sparta Biomedical

The Company has developed a first-of-its-kind device, Ormi™, to treat knee osteoarthritis. Ormi was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.

The impact of knee osteoarthritis cannot be ignored, with a staggering 651 million people worldwide affected by this debilitating condition. The associated morbidity and cost of this disease are significant, making it crucial to find effective solutions. This is where Ormi comes in - unlike other technologies that focus on cartilage regeneration approaches which can take a long time to grow and not as strong as the original, Ormi is different. It mimics the properties of healthy human cartilage right from day one, providing an innovative and groundbreaking solution to this widespread problem.

For more information, please visit https://www.spartabiomedical.com/

Ormi™ is not approved by the FDA and not commercially available. It is in development. Approval timelines are subject to testing, results, and the FDA review process.

