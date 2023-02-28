Tomi.ai Awarded U.S. Patent for AI-Powered Predictive Marketing Technology

Digital Marketing Platform Delivers Hyper Targeted Online Advertising for Businesses with Long Sales Cycles

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomi.ai, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based marketing analytics technology, announced today it has been awarded a patent for its website visitor and lead scoring platform powered by machine learning from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. With advanced predictive analytics, Tomi.ai is improving digital marketing results for businesses with long/complex sales cycles like financial services, B2B SaaS, or real estate, as well as high-ticket e-commerce.

Tomi.ai's website visitor scoring platform uses behavioral first-party data collected from its customers' own websites combined with sales data from customer relationship management (CRM) systems. The privacy-conscious digital marketing technology delivers more precise user targeting with the help of powerful data processing power. Tomi.ai's unique approach to targeting high-intent in-market buyers is now protected by U.S. Patent No. 11,562,298.

"Tomi.ai's martech SaaS solution has helped more than 30 companies accelerate growth over the past three years," said Tomi.ai's Founder and CEO, Konstantin Bayandin. "We are proud to secure our first U.S. patent on behalf of this unique predictive analytics solution, which delivers more precise digital marketing campaigns powered by advanced machine learning technology. The patent will help us continue to generate expansive growth in the market and reach even more enterprise level clients."

Tomi.ai uses machine learning to accurately predict propensity to buy and customer lifetime value. The resulting insights are then fed into advertising platforms like Meta and Google to improve ad targeting and scale digital acquisition campaigns more profitably. Powered by machine learning, the Tomi.ai platform helps marketing and sales teams identify behavioral patterns for high-value website visitors, and then use these insights to create, capture, and convert new demand from high-value customers at an unprecedented scale.

About Tomi.ai

Tomi.ai is a privacy-friendly website visitor and inbound lead scoring platform that predicts the probability to buy and future revenue for every website visitor and turns these predictions into advertising audiences and synthetic conversions as well as instant insights into the actual quality of traffic generated by various channels, audiences, and ad creatives.

