MAXX Properties Chooses Advanced Technology to Boost Post Resident Recovery Operations with Innovative Multifamily Solution Provider, Pay Ready

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay Ready, multifamily's leading post resident payment technology, announces a software rollout to manage all post resident accounts receivables for MAXX Properties, Harrison, N.Y.

Leading real estate organization, MAXX Properties, looks to PropTech for post resident recovery solution.

MAXX Properties' Chief Operating Officer, Genevieve Bauer, who joined the organization in August 2022, is focused on maximizing value and cash flow. With over 9,300 units and growing, Gen knew technology was the answer to maximize yield. With her extensive experience in strategic property management operations, her past supplier partnerships came to mind having previously used Pay Ready.

"Making the decision to switch to Pay Ready was simple. MAXX Properties needed to centralize its post resident recovery efforts and have true insight into the data. Pay Ready's platform provides advanced technology along with real-time data and key metrics to give our operations' team the ability to make informed data-driven decisions, moving our business forward while maximizing our post resident recovery receivables," states Bauer.

Pay Ready redefined the post resident recovery process by creating a platform that integrates with property management software and takes over the post move-out process. Automated messaging is augmented with human interactions and follow up. The onsite teams now have a centralized location to keep their notes within the CRM, all of which can be tracked and reported in real-time. This platform not only provides a robust solution for owners and operators, but also for residents because they're receiving empathetic and customizable brand communication from the beginning along with easy ways to make payment arrangements or final payments. Because this is all happening earlier in the recovery process and closer to move-out dates, Pay Ready is maximizing yield for their clients.

Lynn Musil, CEO of Pay Ready, says, "We believe this partnership will greatly benefit MAXX Properties and bring a lift to their recovery revenue and lower their annual write-offs. Customer success is our top priority at Pay Ready and we're dedicated to helping our clients achieve their goals."

About MAXX Properties

MAXX Properties is a privately held, 87-year-old real estate firm consisting of multifamily, commercial, and cooperatives. Now operating under the fourth generation of Wiener family leadership, the MAXX Properties portfolio includes 39 communities consisting of 9,351 owned multifamily units in six states across the country and an additional 864 sponsor units, and 32 managed cooperative units in New York. For more information, please visit MAXXProperties.com.

About Pay Ready



Since 2016, Pay Ready's innovative post resident payment technology has revolutionized the way owners, operators, and residents engage with post resident account receivables. Pay Ready has formed major partnerships nationwide in 3 million multifamily units with over $1billion in serviced receivables. Pay Ready outperforms traditional post resident payment processes and aids in brand protection. Pay Ready's advanced technology has empowered property owners and operators to focus on revenue generation and growth while leaving the arduous process of debt management to Pay Ready. For more information visit payready.com.

