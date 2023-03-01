Mazda Reports February Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total February sales of 30,639 vehicles, an increase of 8.8 percent compared to February 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 53,606 vehicles; an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in February, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 8.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,016 vehicles in February, an increase of 41 percent compared to February 2022.

Sales Highlights

Best-ever total February sales with 30,639 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-30 with 8,026 vehicles sold.

2nd best-ever February sales of CX-9 with 3,515 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported February sales of 2,714 vehicles, a decrease of 24.9 percent compared to February last year. Year-to-date sales total 7,109 vehicles; a decrease of 17.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported February sales of 5,568 vehicles, an increase of 16 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 12,159 vehicles; an increase of 16 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























February February YOY % % MTD

February February YOY % % MTD



2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,846 2,969 (4.1) % (4.1) %

4,423 6,439 (31.3) % (31.3) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,584 1,224 29.4 % 29.4 %

2596 2,654 (2.2) % (2.2) %

Mazda 3 HB 1,262 1,745 (27.7) % (27.7) %

1827 3,785 (51.7) % (51.7) %























Mazda6 0 55 (100.0) % (100.0) %

0 311 (100.0) % (100.0) %























MX-5 Miata 783 556 40.8 % 40.8 %

1,507 942 60.0 % 60.0 %

MX-5 404 227 78.0 % 78.0 %

760 362 109.9 % 109.9 %

MXR 379 329 15.2 % 15.2 %

747 580 28.8 % 28.8 %























CX-3 0 0 - -

0 0 - -

CX-30 8,026 4,333 85.2 % 85.2 %

13091 6,151 112.8 % 112.8 %

CX-5 12,282 16,404 (25.1) % (25.1) %

22115 29,008 (23.8) % (23.8) %

CX-9 3,515 3,803 (7.6) % (7.6) %

6685 6,315 5.9 % 5.9 %

CX-50 3,165 0 - -

5754 0 - -

MX-30 2 46 (95.7) % (95.7) %

11 79 (86.1) % (86.1) %

CX-90 20 0 - -

20 0 - -























CARS 3,629 3,580 1.4 % 1.4 %

5,930 7,692 (22.9) % (22.9) %

TRUCKS 27,010 24,586 9.9 % 9.9 %

47,676 41,553 14.7 % 14.7 %























TOTAL 30,639 28,166 8.8 % 8.8 %

53,606 49,245 8.9 % 8.9 %













































*Selling Days 24 24





48 48









