Seagis Property Group Nearing Completion of 178,200 Square Foot Warehouse Facility in North Jersey

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that its 178,200 square foot speculative development at 2013 McCarter Highway in Newark, New Jersey is 75% complete. Project completion is scheduled for May 2023. The 40' clear, fully secured warehouse facility features 37 dock doors, 128 auto parks and 42 trailer parking spaces. The building, located adjacent Route 21, provides immediate access to the entire New York City Metro area and is minutes away from Newark International Airport. "The City of Newark has been a great partner in our efforts to repurpose a blighted manufacturing facility into a new, state of the art distribution building," said Omer Mir Ahmed, Partner, who is based out of the Company's Meadowlands office. The project is being marketed for lease by the Colliers New Jersey team led by Noah Balanoff. More information can be found at http://2013mccarter.colliers.com

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 13 million square feet of space and includes 215 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company which was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com.

