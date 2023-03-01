Sheaff Brock Hires New Compliance Manager & Operations Manager

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock recently added two new hires to its growing team: Brad Stark, who serves as the company's new Compliance Manager, and Tiffany Kryder, who joined as Operations Manager.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisor's newest hires, Brad Stark (Compliance Manager) and Tiffany Kryder (Operations Manager). (PRNewswire)

Brad Stark is a seasoned compliance professional, bringing over 20 years of experience in financial trading, research and interpretation of regulations, and operations to his role as Compliance Manager. Brad has previously served as Chief Compliance Officer for multiple investment firms, where he handled all aspects of administering the firms' compliance programs, from onboarding clients and personnel to implementing system edits as regulations changed. He also worked as an High Net Worth Investment Specialist before pivoting to a career in Compliance, providing him with a strong foundation in investment practices and strategies. Among his new responsibilities as Compliance Manager at Sheaff Brock, Brad will work directly with the Chief Compliance Officer to manage all compliance work and will oversee regulatory filings for the company and its affiliates.

Tiffany brings almost a decade of experience in the finance industry and operations to her role of Operations Manager. She previously worked as Operations Manager for a mortgage corporation, where she developed inter-departmental systems that increased the company's operational efficiency and further honed her understanding of financial trends and complexities. In her day-to-day at Sheaff Brock, Tiffany will be handling all mass client communications, as well as overseeing trading and database management. She will also be assisting with reporting and records maintenance for both the Operations and Compliance Teams.

"We're excited to have Brad and Tiffany here, since they both bring valuable perspectives and talents to their positions. Having a well-rounded team is important to us as we continue to grow, since it will only make us more efficient and allow us to continue providing the best service to our customers that we can," says Ron Brock, Managing Director of Sheaff Brock.

About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $960 million in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2022. Managing Director David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, ThinkAdvisor, Medical Economics, and Financial Advisor magazine.

For more information please visit www.sheaffbrock.com. Please read our SEC regulatory disclosure at https://sheaffbrock.com/images/sheaff-brock_ADV-Part-2A_03-24-2022.pdf

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Sheaff Brock Investment Advisor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors