BACHELOR OF HEALTH SCIENCE DEGREE FROM AVALON UNIVERSITY

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading medical schools in the Caribbean, Avalon University School of Medicine is pleased to announce an exciting new educational opportunity for students who are interested in obtaining a premedical education in health sciences in addition to a medical degree.

Beginning in the September 2023 semester, Avalon University School of Medicine is offering a degree program that grants students the ability to complete the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and the Medical Degree (BS/MD) back-to-back. Students that are accepted into the BS program will, upon successful completion, gain automatic admission into the MD program. The BS program will provide the necessary foundation and knowledge for successful advancement into the MD program.

The Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Medical Degree (BS/MD) offers students an opportunity to start their education in a flexible learning environment!

The Bachelor of Health Science Degree is an accelerated two-year degree, encompassing a total of six semesters.

For eligible students, the hybrid curriculum includes online, and in-person coursework combined to create a unique health science education.

The first three semesters are completed online from home. This provides an opportunity for students to save money by remaining at home for the duration of the first year of online coursework.

The final three semesters are completed in-person on the island of Curaçao. Students will complete their second year of the BS program with a structured class schedule under the instruction of qualified professors.

In two years, students earn 130 credit hours and will gain automatic admission into the Medical Degree (MD) Program

Interested individuals can contact the Admissions Department at admissions@avalonu.org or contact Mrs. Michelle Smith at (330)-759-8008.

Avalon University School of Medicine

212 Churchill-Hubbard Rd.

Youngstown, Ohio 44505

www.avalonu.org

