Jensen Partners Named to Fast Company's Annual List of Most Innovative Companies for 2023

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners ("the Firm"), a leading global distribution-focused executive search and corporate advisory firm, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. The Firm was recognized in part for the accomplishments of Jensen DiversityMetrics™, a first-of-its kind software platform that enables asset managers to measure, report and improve workforce diversity, equity and inclusion.

This year's list highlights Jensen Partners among a roster of organizations at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow and setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

As institutional investors expect more information about how a firm approaches diversity and inclusion initiatives, policies and workforce metrics, asset management leaders face the challenge of demonstrating how they promote diversity and inclusion at their firms and in their portfolios. Jensen DiversityMetrics™ enables asset managers to lead with diversity and inclusion as a differentiator in their investment strategy, providing access to a fully integrated suite of DEI and tech-enabled talent solutions that leverages a data-driven approach to candidate sourcing, pipeline development and DEI analysis. Jensen Partners' integrated model allows it to build relationships with clients while providing them with access to the human capital data necessary to make meaningful, long-term progress on critical DEI challenges.

"For years, Jensen Partners has been at the forefront of the push to address systematic inequality across the asset management industry," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners and Jensen DiversityMetrics™. "What began just three years ago as nice-to-have DEI-focused human capital data product has transformed into a revolutionary integrated recruitment strategy that helps solve the most pressing challenges facing all asset classes, and we're thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company for our differentiated approach to driving this necessary and timely change."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe, and judged nominations received through its application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Past honorees include prominent brands across all industry verticals, including Microsoft, GlaxoSmithKline and Shopify. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Companies' issue is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14.

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital raising and investment candidates. The Firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology, and compensation benchmarking and analysis. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

Jensen DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360 degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce, including: verified demographic data for more than 25,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 8,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With Jensen DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

