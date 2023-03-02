NISOLO EXPANDS ITS RETAIL STORES TO BOSTON

Boston is the next city to get an in-person retail experience from the world's most transparent footwear brand featuring timeless styles that are ethically and sustainably made

BOSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisolo, the rapidly-growing footwear and accessories brand that values people and planet as much as the consumer, has opened its newest retail storefront in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood at 108 Newbury St., Boston, MA, 02116. The retail space will carry the full line of Nisolo's ethically made shoes and accessories, each adorned with Nisolo's open-source Sustainability Facts Label , currently the most transparent sustainability reporting tool, empowering consumers to make more informed shopping decisions.

The company's flagship store is located in Nashville's Buchanan Arts District and at the end of 2022 Nisolo expanded to Washington, DC's Georgetown neighborhood. The addition of another retail store in Boston is an exciting development, especially during this winter season. Every Bostonian commuter can benefit from Nisolo's line of weatherproof boots, timelessly designed to be your everyday go-to. Come summer and trips down the Cape, Nisolo's Huaraches and All-Day Cross-Strap Sandals will bring both classic design and everyday function to fun weekend getaways. And, with a selection of Eco-Knit sneakers , Nisolo has styles to fit every lifestyle and activity, from making commutes on the T and walking the Greenway comfier, to running late between classes or to catch a game at Fenway.

Nisolo believes that products should not only look great but enhance the lives of the people who make them, as well as give back more to the planet than they take away. This is why Nisolo designs timeless footwear and accessories that are comfortable, functional, and made responsibly. With raw materials they're combating climate change by reducing and offsetting 100% of their carbon emissions. Styles include men's and women's sandals , everyday sneakers , high and low heel boots , leather handbags and accessories .

Nisolo is grateful for the warm welcome to Newbury Street as the company strengthens their retail footprint. The Nisolo Boston store will celebrate its Grand Opening on February 23rd, 2023. With drinks, small bites, and gifts with purchase, the store will be bustling with new and existing customers, excited to learn more about the brand and see Nisolo's full line of ethically made shoes and accessories.

For more information on the storefront and to shop online, please visit www.nisolo.com

About Nisolo:

Nisolo is an ethical footwear and accessories brand that believes their products should not only look good, but also enhance the lives of the people who made them, give back more to the planet than they take away, and make life a little more enjoyable. This is why Nisolo designs great looking products that are comfortable, functional, and always made responsibly. Meeting the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility, Nisolo's customers have enabled them to become one of the world's top rated footwear and accessories brands among all Certified B Corporations. Every purchase enables a 100% living wage to the people who make Nisolo products. With raw material, Nisolo is combating climate change by reducing and offsetting 100% of their carbon emissions. Founded in 2011 by Patrick Woodyard, Nisolo introduced the Sustainability Facts Label , currently the most comprehensive tool to measure the social and environmental impact of a product, in 2021. Nisolo's US retail expansion strategy is unfolding with the opening of their first three locations in Nashville, Washington, DC, and Boston.

View original content:

SOURCE Nisolo