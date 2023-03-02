Thorne HealthTech Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne" or "Thorne HealthTech") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious 2023 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the most significant accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"Innovation is at the heart of what we do," said Thorne HealthTech CEO, Paul Jacobson. "To be recognized by Fast Company for our achievements and innovation, specifically within the wellness category is not only an honor, but a testament to our mission and the impact we have had and are continuing to have transforming the consumer's approach to health and wellness. Individuals trust Thorne to support their daily health and wellness journeys because of our personalized solutions and science-backed products, and we look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of the paradigm shift in the scientific wellness space."

During the last 18 months, Thorne has continued to expand its portfolio of premium products and solutions that enable and empower consumers to live healthier longer through personalized scientific wellness. Thorne enhanced its health and at-home test offerings by relaunching its Gut Health Test featuring a first-to-market patent-pending user-friendly microbiome wipe that provides test takers with cutting-edge analyses and personalized results with increased efficacy. Thorne also recently launched Daily Greens Plus, its comprehensive greens powder with 28 clinically backed powerhouse ingredients that support foundational nutrition, promote healthy aging, and offer total label transparency.

Thorne continues to focus on its OneDraw™ Blood Collection Device which uniquely facilitates remote sample collection anytime and anywhere in a convenient and comfortable way. OneDraw is being used in President Biden's Cancer Moonshot Initiative through the Department of Defense's (DoD) Project for Military Exposures and Toxin History Evaluation in US service members (PROMETHEUS), is approved by the FDA as a Class II medical device and has a European Conformity mark for supervised use by health-care professionals to collect blood samples to measure HbA1c for monitoring the long-term control of blood sugar in diabetic individuals, and is also certified in Japan as a medical device, having been cleared by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

