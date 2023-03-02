VANTAGE PERSONAL CARE TO EXHIBIT AT IN-COSMETICS GLOBAL TRADESHOW

Vantage Personal Care® will participate at in-cosmetics Global Tradeshow in Barcelona, Spain March 28-30, 2023. Representatives from the business will be available at Stand E40 at the Fira de Barcelona Convention Center.

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Personal Care, a leading global supplier of naturally derived specialty ingredients and formulations for skin, hair and sun care and color cosmetics, will present key formulations and ingredients at in-cosmetics Global Tradeshow (Stand E40) in Barcelona, Spain March 28-30, 2023.

The business will address key market and technical needs in the beauty and personal care industry through silicone-free solutions, sulfate-free surfactants, solid and waterless formulations, upcycled ingredients and fermentation-based actives.

"With our presence at in-cosmetics Global 2023, Vantage Personal Care is introducing customer-driven innovation to address the beauty industry's biggest sustainability challenges," says Farheen Qadir, Executive Vice President, Consumer Solutions. "Our experienced team will tackle the market's most critical trends and technical performance requirements with our products and formulations as well as engage customers to create tailored solutions that differentiate their brands."

Ingredients that will be highlighted during the show include:

Jeechem® NDA-5 (INCI: C15-19 Alkane) - Naturally derived cyclopentasiloxane and cyclotetrasiloxane replacement, closely matching most key aesthetic and performance properties of volatile silicones.

Liponate® Jojoba 20 (INCI: Jojoba Esters) - An oil-free emollient that modifies the sensorial profile of formulations to add softness, spreadability, and a subtle thickness that provides a melting sensation upon application. This multi-functional ingredient has been substantiated to help protect sensitive skin and damaged hair. When tested on damaged skin, Liponate Jojoba 20 demonstrated improved hydration levels in a four-hour timeframe.

Jojoba Esters–70 (INCI: Jojoba Esters) - High melting point jojoba-derived emollient that addresses the need for vegan formulations with high level of traceability and naturality. Jojoba Esters–70 is used in balms and sticks as a vegan alternative to beeswax or synthetic waxes.

Adaptogen FermBiotic® S (INCI: Water (and) Saccharomyces Ferment Lysate Filtrate (and) Centella Asiatica Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract (and) Beta Vulgaris (Beet) Root Extract (and) Tremella Fuciformis Extract) – The FermBiotic series, containing four ingredients derived from extracts and microorganisms, is based on the industry trend of microbiome-supporting fermented complexes. The collagen-booster Adaptogen FermBiotic S. - one of the four ingredients in the FermBiotic series - has shown an increase in Type I Collagen expression in fibroblasts based on in-vitro cell studies.

BP – Triluronic® Acid A (INCI: Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil (and) Sodium Hyaluronate (and) Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax) - BP–Triluronic Acid, produced through a fermentation process, is an anhydrous ingredient that can be incorporated into lipsticks and other waterless formulations.

Upcycled and Sustainable Natural Oils: Vantage is a leading supplier of natural oils with extraction capabilities on a global scale. We own and operate jojoba farms in the USA and Argentina and offer the only U.S.-made Fair for Life certified jojoba oil. Our crushing and extraction facilities in Spain allow us to offer our customers high quality oils sourced regionally.

About Vantage Personal Care

Vantage Personal Care® is one of the fastest growing and most reliable suppliers of personal care and beauty formulations and ingredients. An agile provider of forward-looking solutions that delight our customers through a responsible portfolio of naturally derived products, Vantage Personal Care focuses on skin, hair and sun care and color cosmetics. Vantage Personal Care serves its customers with formulation troubleshooting, new product development, alternative sourcing solutions and on being the fastest developer of new product concepts in sensorial textures, skin health & delivery systems and natural oils. Vantage Personal Care is a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals. Learn more at: www.vantagepersonalcare.com

