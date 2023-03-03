ThinkAndor® Leverages Open AI and Healthcare Trained GPT Models to Create the Next Dimension in Virtual Nursing

ORLANDO, Fla., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company reinventing virtual health as a platform, accelerates Health First's virtual rounding program by extending the program to support virtual nursing.

Physicians and nurses are experiencing burnout leaving health systems overburdened and hospitals at capacity. Due to staffing shortages, hospitals are struggling to admit/discharge patients in a timely matter negatively impacting a patient's length of stay. Forward-thinking health systems are solving these issues by implementing a unified, scalable virtual health strategy. ThinkAndor® provides a cohesive platform that leverages OpenAI & healthcare trained GPT that help orchestrate clinical workflows and curate appropriate clinical context to meet the rapidly changing needs of health systems.

ThinkAndor® Virtual Rounding is configured to enable a highly optimized and scalable virtual nursing capability that is hardware-agnostic and workflow-driven. Launching directly from the EHR, ThinkAndor® brings in shifts & schedules from a variety of systems to allow for on demand virtual nursing capability.

Health systems that have implemented ThinkAndor® for virtual nursing have increased nursing capacity 3 times, have access to 1,600 nurses on the ThinkAndor® network for burst capacity, and have established virtual nursing for admissions, discharges, dual medication verification, ICU monitoring, and other service line options. Additionally, nursing staff can quickly pull in specialty clinicians based on availability and shift schedule for immediate remote consultations for urgent interventions such as ED triage, telestroke, and telepsych.

Easily deployed, ThinkAndor® leaves existing clinical workflow untouched and makes it easy for ancillary services to leverage this capability. Now nurse managers, case managers, clergy, and other non-clinical services can connect virtually providing the patient with emotional and spiritual care.

"Last year, we experienced a need for virtual nursing and rounding solutions in our ICUs. We were able to quickly solve for this with Andor, who was already partnering with us on other use cases. Since then, we have done thousands of successful virtual nursing rounds," commented Doug McKee, MD, CMIO of Health First. "Now, we are expanding our virtual rounding and looking at the many other virtual use cases the Andor platform can facilitate. The Andor team has served as both a vendor – and strong partner."

"Virtual nursing technology over the years has been hardware centric and disruptive to the clinical workflows. We at Andor over the last 3 years have developed an AI-based virtual nursing capability that truly is integrated with the clinical workflows," explained Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "By leveraging OpenAI, GPT healthcare models, and total integration to the EMR, a first of its kind decentralized virtual nursing can be delivered to health systems in a tailored, hardware agnostic, contextual, and just-in-time manner."

ThinkAndor® is designed to empower virtual care delivery. To learn more, visit Andor Health booth number 1104 at ATA2023 Annual Conference & Expo in San Antonio on March 4-6 to see how you can achieve more with AI-powered virtual care experiences™.

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

