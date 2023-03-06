GENESIS10 ANNOUNCES DISABILITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DOBE) CERTIFICATION

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis10, a talent, workforce solutions, and technology consulting firm, has earned certification as a Disability Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) from Disability:IN, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide.

DOBE certification is granted to businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated, controlled, and managed by a person with a disability.

Genesis10 Founder and CEO Harley Lippman is neurodivergent.

"Genesis10 is honored to have earned DOBE certification," Lippman says. "As Founder and CEO of a company that embraces difference as a pathway to success, I am most proud to represent all those who share my experience as a neurodivergent individual. DOBE certification validates all that we at Genesis10 have accomplished and hope to achieve as doors open to new clients and expanding long-standing partnerships. We look forward to embracing these opportunities and to many more years of continued success."

Lippman has always been open about his neurodiversity. In a 2013 interview with Forbes, he said, "For me, it strengthens other traits that I have, like intuition, and being able to read people. It also forces me to ask people to give me the bottom line first."

Intuition and an ability to read people, among other traits common to neurodivergent individuals, have helped Lippman to grow Genesis10, which he founded in 1999, into one of the largest U.S. IT staffing firms, according to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Lippman's approach to leading the business encourages transparency, curiosity, deep listening and a focus on what matters, traits that have become the cornerstone of the company's culture—and how Genesis10 separates itself from its competitors. Lippman's approach has led SIA to name him to its 2023 Staffing 100 list of influential leaders in North America.

About Genesis10

Headquartered in New York, Genesis10 is a professional talent and technology solutions firm that provides Staffing, Direct Hire, Talent Creation, Digital Consulting and Outsourced Managed Services, onsite or onshore. The company was founded in 1999 by CEO Harley Lippman and is dedicated to providing talent and talent services in support of its clients' growth and business-as-usual initiatives in a cost-effective model. To learn more, visit http://www.genesis10.com.

