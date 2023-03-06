SIMPLY SPIKED™ IS BACK WITH NEW JUICY PEACH FLAVORS ARRIVING THIS SPRING

Simply Spiked is rewarding their day one fans with Simply Spiked™ Peach: the line of peach flavors they've been asking for

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Spiked™ has been making waves and shaking up the flavored alcoholic beverage scene since bursting onto shelves last spring with the launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade™, selling 3.5 million cases since launch [1]. This spring, Simply Spiked is back with an innovation that packs the same 5% real fruit juice, squeezed then concentrated, that fans expect to find in every Simply Spiked offering. Inspired by the flavor its fans have been screaming (and tweeting) for since day one: Simply Spiked™ Peach.

The new line of four peach flavors will be available nationwide at the end of March. In true Simply Spiked fashion, the brand is teasing the release early to prepare its fans for just how juicy this spring is going to get.

"With the launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade™ in 2022, we tapped into a highly engaged and loyal group of Simply brand fans that had been waiting for a spiked version of their favorite juice flavors with 5% ABV for years," said Joy Ghosh, vice president of Above Premium Beer & FMBs at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "So when we looked towards developing our next Simply Spiked innovation, it was obvious that we should listen to our day one fans and give them the flavor they've been asking for. Enter Simply Spiked Peach."

While Simply Spiked is all about giving the people what they want, they also have the stats to back up their Simply Spiked Peach expansion. Peach is proving to be the hottest flavor of the moment as supported by a combination of growth potential, consumer appeal and category indicators. In fact, peach flavor growth is predicted to outperform 90% of all other food and beverage ingredients over the next four years, experiencing a 137% 4-year peach-flavored TAB growth in dollar sales [1].

Since launching in 2022, Simply Spiked has generated mass social conversation, asserting It's itself as a top five FMB brand amongst Black drinkers and younger FMB drinkers [1]. As the brand continues to expand, Simply Spiked is investing further in the communities that have supported them since day one with authentic media partnerships and marketing. The Simply Spiked Peach launch will be supported by a product and storyline integration in Season 2 of Peacock's original hit show, "Bel-Air" which premiered on 2/23 with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays. Check out episode 3 airing on Thursday 3/9 for a sneak peek at the new Simply Spiked Peach flavors.

In addition to product integrations and partnerships, the launch of Simply Spiked Peach will be supported by a 360 media and advertising plan that is expected to reach over 90% of the consumers within the brands' target demographics including TV ad buys during March Hoops and playoffs, podcast integrations, influencer partnerships and social media.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

