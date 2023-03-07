Dr. John Kahen, MD of Beverly Hills Hair Restoration Granted Patent for SmartPRP®

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. John Kahen announces the issuance of Smart PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma), patent no US 10,456,422b2, an exclusive and safer healing solution for hair restoration surgery. This groundbreaking patented remedy incorporates mending the surgical wound from the transferred hair follicles, which should ensure a high survival rate for the hair follicle graft. The SmartPRP therapy uses the body's own tissue to stimulate fresh follicles. In addition, the innovative treatment should promote the hair's own color and density while also improving the scarring, which can allow the healing to appear more organic.

Dr. John Kahen (PRNewswire)

World-renowned hair transplant specialist, Dr. Kahen, transcends the plastic surgery community with his pioneering procedure. His scientific modus is the new state-of-the-art technique in which hair restoration should be performed, going into the future. Dr. Kahen routinely accomplishes thousands of hair transplant procedures, including many celebrities and international clienteles.

"I have been exclusively implementing SmartPRP during my hair transplant procedures for more than 10 years," says Dr. Kahen. "The infusion of the platelet-rich plasma during the hair transplant process has increased the survival rate of the follicles and expedited the healing process. Patients can expect to see thicker, more voluminous, and most importantly, stronger and healthier hair."

Smart PRP therapy is a thirty-minute inpatient procedure, performed on site, at Dr. Kahen's practice facility in Beverly Hills, California. Patients experience no downtime and can get back to their regular routine upon completion of the treatment.

About Dr. John Kahen

Dr. Kahen is a world-renowned hair transplant specialist located in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Kahen entered private practice exclusively as a hair restoration surgeon in 2007, proudly retaining membership with the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. Dr. Kahen created SmartPRP® to achieve impeccable hair restoration results. Dr. Kahen garnered massive respect from the plastic surgeon community, winning the "Aesthetic Award" for three consecutive years. Dr. Kahen's expertise in the science of hair restoration has made him the most sought-out hair restoration expert in the profession. For more information, visit www.beverlyhillshr.com , or follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Beverly Hills Hair Restoration (BHHR)

Beverly Hills Hair Restoration (BHHR) is a world class clinic committed to enlightening their patient's despair from hair loss, with ground - breaking surgical and non-surgical practices. Our clinic is the pioneer of PRP for hair restoration and one of the first in the world to rejuvenate follicles with that system. We have revolutionized Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) stem cell technologies such as SmartPRP®, which has afforded our clients with unmatched hair loss solutions. For more information or appointments, visit www.beverlyhillshr.com , and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

CONTACT: johnkahen@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beverly Hills Hair Restoration