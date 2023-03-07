K-12 Edtech Company, Skyward, Celebrates 20 Years of iCon

Edtech leaders came together to learn, network, and honor individual and district achievements at Skyward iCon 2023

STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their annual international conference, iCon. Edtech and K-12 leaders gathered March 1-3, 2023, in St. Pete Beach, Florida for three days of attending informative sessions, networking, and celebrating of Skyward superusers.

(PRNewsfoto/Skyward, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

For the last 20 years, Skyward iCon has provided attendees with additional tools, tips, and tricks needed to achieve district-wide success. This year, new and long-time users of Skyward learned how they can positively impact student performance and improve daily business operations with over 80 sessions presented by Skyward employees, users, and partners.

Based on their unique district needs, attendees representing various K-12 roles could customize their experience with their choice of sessions. These included new and updated product highlights, IT and security best practices, user experience feedback, Skyward demonstrations, and more. Additionally, attendees could network with other edtech advocates and Skyward staff at various social activities.

"With so many changes in the K-12 education landscape in recent years, gathering with peers and staying up to date on current technology trends is extremely important for continuing district and student success," said Ray Ackerlund, president of Skyward. "Hitting this 20-year milestone with our conference, iCon, is a reflection on how far we've come as a company. We look forward to many more years of building relationships and connecting with our customers in person."

For the eighth year, Skyward recognized the recipients of its Leader in Excellence Award at iCon. The honor distinguishes K-12 individuals and districts using Skyward to forge new successes in education and inspire leaders worldwide.

Individual recipients included:

Fadi El-Duweini, administrative systems coordinator at Cairo American College in Cairo, Egypt

Kimberley Israel , enterprise applications coordinator at Eanes Independent School District in Austin, Texas

Dr. Nicole Jones , director of employment services at the School District of New Berlin in New Berlin, Wisconsin

Fayerene Meeks , finance supervisor at Saginaw Independent School District in Saginaw, Michigan

Kevin Orton , IT manager at St. Peter Lutheran School in Arlington Heights, Illinois

Kenneth Surma , assistant superintendent for business and operation at Crete-Monee School District 201-U in Crete, Illinois

The district awards were given to:

Hartford Union High School in Hartford, Wisconsin

Midlothian Independent School District in Midlothian, Texas

"As a first time iCon attendee, it was great to connect with other Skyward users and hear how their districts use the software," said Kevin Orton, IT manager at St. Peter Lutheran School and Leader in Excellence 2023 winner. "Finally getting to put faces to names from the Skyward online community and staff that I have had countless conversations with was helpful and exciting. The benefits of in-person collaboration were unmatched, and I will be returning to my district with a wealth of information to share and experiment with moving forward."

To see moments captured at iCon 2023, search #SkywardiCon2023 on Twitter. Next year's international conference will take place March 6-8, 2024 at TradeWinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida. For more information, visit skyward.com/icon.

About Skyward

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyward