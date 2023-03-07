North America's Fastest-Growing Optimization Solution, Kameleoon, featured in MarTech Intelligence Report for 2023

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's fastest-growing optimization solution, Kameleoon , is featured in the Enterprise Conversion Optimization Platforms MarTech Intelligence Report for 2023 . The report examines today's market for conversion optimization platforms (COPs), including the industry's top solutions providers.

"Kameleoon is growing rapidly by addressing the needs of both product and marketing-led teams. We're proud to see that growth reflected in this year's MarTech Intelligence Report," said Jean-René Boidron, CEO of Kameleoon. "When you give all teams a powerful experimentation and feature flagging platform — that fits with their tech stack — you're providing fast ROI on A/B testing . All-team experimentation is powering Kameleoon's growth worldwide."

Kameleoon is the only optimization solution to provide web, full stack, and feature experimentation and feature flagging capabilities in a single unified platform. Kameleoon Hybrid™ makes server-side, feature experimentation and feature flagging easier for all teams by requiring less developer involvement. Kameleoon is one of the few dedicated experimentation platforms on the market recognized by Forrester in its latest Experience Optimization Platforms Wave.

Kameleoon also offers the most complete native, two-way integration with Google Analytics 4 (GA4) available today . The powerful integration offers several advantages that make it stand out from other third-party solutions including the ability to send campaign goals to GA4 and target users based on their likelihood to purchase or churn using GA4's predictive audiences feature.

Kameleoon expanded its operations into North America in 2021. In just two years, its North American unit is its fastest-growing division, accounting for more than 20 percent of its overall business. Its expansion into North America and rapid growth cements Kameleoon as a global enterprise player in A/B testing , optimization, and feature management.

For more information, visit kameleoon.com or read the report here .

